Class 2 winner Beluga aims at loftier targets

HONG KONG: Benefiting from an overdue change of luck with barriers, Beluga upstaged several Four-Year-Old Classic Series contenders with a facile victory in the Class 2 Chek Keng Handicap over 1,600m at Sha Tin yesterday.

This prompted trainer David Hall to consider loftier targets for the talented gelding.

Beluga's record of five wins and eight placings from 16 starts would be even more imposing, if not for a flurry of wide barriers over the past two seasons.

Drawn in Gate 3 for Matthew Chadwick, the five-year-old had the run of the race, before accelerating away from Ima Single Man and The Irishman.

"How many times has he just run unbelievable races from those wide gates?" said Hall.

"To see him finally get the charmed run and deliver like he did was pretty fitting, considering the way things went with him last year.

"He's in a good place at the moment and he's probably not done with.

"This season, he's a lot more relaxed, he's more mature and he's handling himself a lot better.

"The results are there and we can probably now test him at a bit further.

"Now is a good time to experiment with him - if you take up those box-seat positions in slow-run races it's a big advantage."

Hall indicated the Group 3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup Handicap over 2,400m might be an option for the son of Tavistock.

In 10 starts last season, Beluga drew single-figure gates just three times, compromising his winning prospects.

Unflustered early from a more accommodating draw, Chadwick allowed Beluga to find his rhythm. He then angled out in the straight to overhaul Ima Single Man before easing clear.

"He was in the right spot, right time. He also got the run of the race today and he got there today. He's been threatening to do that for a while," said Chadwick.

Trainer Tony Cruz confirmed Ima Single Man would contest the HK$12 million (S$2.1 million) Hong Kong Classic Mile over 1,600m at Sha Tin on Jan 30.

Francis Lui's The Irishman lost no admirers with a charging third.

Master Delight, who finished fourth for trainer John Size, will also forge into the Hong Kong Classic Mile.

"Slow-run races sometimes you don't see the best of them, so I'm hoping he'll go better when there's a true tempo," said Size.

HKJC