Clash of values at the heart of debate on Biles

TOKYO • Quitter. The label rang loud within hours of gymnast Simone Biles' dramatic withdrawal from the women's all-around team final at the Olympics on Tuesday.

The American cited the need to protect her mental health as the reason for her decision to stop competing, after she had performed a vault well below her usual high standards. Her actions were deemed courageous by many but they also drew a chorus of criticism.

As with many discussions these days, even in sport, positions run along familiar fault lines, with Biles' critics almost all from the right of the political divide.

American podcaster Charlie Kirk lamented in a widely shared clip that "we are raising a generation of weak people like Simone Biles" who "just showed the rest of the nation that when things get tough, you shatter into a million pieces".

Biles later said her decision was also about protecting her physical well-being as she dealt with the "twisties", incidents of disorientation during some gravity-defying skills that could result in injury.

Experts said this loss of form is a complex matter, with pressure a compounding factor.

Any gymnast who falls victim to the twisties is "paralysed by the fear of losing" and serious injury, a French gymnastics coach told AFP.

Robert Andrews, a mental training expert who worked with Biles for about four years from March 2013, told Reuters he too suspected stress played a large factor in Tuesday's turn of events.

"Being a global presence, the greatest of all time, all that starts creating interference," he said.

But British media personality Piers Morgan, writing in The Daily Mail, also argued that while the pressure on the gymnast was immense - she had been eyeing a clean sweep to earn her 10th gold medal overall, which would have made her the greatest female Olympian of all time - it was also partially self-inflicted.

Biles has revelled in being labelled the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). At last month's US Olympic trials, she wore slippers adorned with an image of a goat. At the US Gymnastics Championships weeks earlier, she also wore leotards bearing a rhinestone goat emblem.

Referencing an interview Biles had with him two years ago, in which she called herself the team's "head star" on Good Morning Britain, Morgan noted: "If you're going to call yourself the Greatest of All Time and 'head star' then you're putting a lot of that pressure on yourself, aren't you?"

He also accused her of letting her teammates - who themselves had slogged for years to earn a shot at Olympic glory but who have continued to stand by her - down.

"She left her team to fight on without their leader and supreme motivational champion, and rather than win the gold medal they were hot favourites to win, they came second to the Russians," he wrote.

On Fox Sports radio, Ben Maller accused her of taking up a spot that could have gone to someone else, noting "there's some faceless gymnast who missed getting on Team USA by one spot who would not have walked away".

But at the heart of the debate also appears to be a clash of values, with Biles' critics firmly pushing back against her many supporters.

Matt Walsh, writing in The Daily Wire, a conservative US media site, was one who disagreed that Biles' decision should be celebrated.

"No, it is not brave. It may be human, it may be relatable, but it is the opposite of brave," he wrote.

"To be brave is to refuse to quit precisely when most people would. That is why we admire people who persevere: because they are rare. Quitters are a dime a dozen."

Naturally, many of these commentators have experienced a backlash from the "woke mob" but their supporters, have in turn, hit back.

Andrew Bolt, an Australian conservative commentator and Sky News host, came under attack when he said that Biles deserved "some sympathy" after dropping out of the Games, but not "praise".

That left fellow journalist and commentator Daisy Cousens saying she was worried mental health issues were going to become the new "I'm offended, which is the sort of hot button phrase to insulate people from criticism".

Maller also hit out at this trend, saying: "Making excuses for failure seems to be the rage of the times."

Given the ferocity of sentiments on both sides of the Biles issue and the wider discussion about mental health, this debate looks set to rumble on for some time.

