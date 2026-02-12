CLA Global strengthen line-up with hope of mid-table finish in ST & BT Corporate Golf League

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Hugo Boss vice-captain John Lim (centre) tries his luck at the putting contest watched by Singapore Pools’ Alan Soon (left) and Seagull Marine’s Jagdesh Tewani on Feb 11.

SINGAPORE – Tired of being also-rans for a few years in the Business Times Corporate Golf League, CLA Global have beefed up their team in 2026 with four national players.

Renamed The Straits Times & Business Times Corporate Golf League, the annual event, inaugurated in 2011, has attracted 16 teams in the five-leg series this season.

CLA Global, ranked among the top-10 largest accounting firms in Singapore, have been strong supporters of the event post-Covid-19.

Justin Kuk (handicap index 4.7) , who competed in December’s SEA Games in Thailand, is their main acquisition for this campaign.

The other notable players are Brandon Han (HI 2.5) , Daryl Low (3.1) and Ng Wei Jun (2.3) .

They will team up with a squad of mainly middle-handicap golfers from Seletar Country Club.

At a networking event at Partee Golf at Science Park Drive on Feb 11, CLA Global captain Henry Tan said: “We conducted a few qualifiers, mainly with the company’s weekend league, and picked a squad of 16 players with the promise that each golfer gets at least one round.

“Our aim is to finish at mid-table and we are aware that other teams have also been beefed up in what promises to be a very competitive event this year.”

The event, presented by Singapore Pools, tees off on March 5 at Singapore Island Country Club’s (SICC) Island course, followed by Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines course on March 27.

The competition then moves to Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course (April 10), Orchid Country Club (April 23) and SICC’s New course (May 8).

The other teams competing are: SPH Media, Singapore Pools, Dulux Paint by Akzo Nobel, Mitsubishi Electric, Pernod for Royal Salute, Croesus Group, Hugo Boss (two teams), Orchid Country Club, ONERHT, Seagull Marine, Simply Golf, Singapore Global Trust, United Overseas Bank (UOB) and Olam Group Ltd.

The teams can take part in the competitive or social categories, and the decision can be made in the next week or so. So far, Hugo Boss, SPH Media and Singapore Pools have confirmed playing in both categories.

Defending champions Orchid Country Club have retained almost the same team as 2025, and team captain Joey Tan, also the club’s lady captain, said: “Our team is made up mostly SGA (Singapore Golf Association) League players and we are out to make an impact again this year.”

Previous winners Singapore Pools will have single-handicapper Samir Bedi to anchor their team again.

Newcomers to the event are Dulux Paint, Pernod Ricard, Croesus Group, Seagull Marine and UOB.

Seagull Marine, involved in ship repair and offshore fabrication to the oil and gas industry among other marine services, took part in the pre-Covid-19 years and are back, thanks to their captain M. S. Maniam.

The 14-handicapper said: “We see this event as a good networking tool and players, mostly mid-handicappers, are from Warren Golf and Country Club and Orchid Country Club.”

His son, Vikkash Babu, 30, a seasoned professional, helps out with the team and is also the shirt sponsor in Tiitanstrike.

A significant rule change in 2026 is the age restriction to 18 and above, which rules out national golfers Troy Storm and Chen Xingtong, who played in 2025.

Event sponsors are Avatar, Deepal, Xpeng and Zeekr (platinum and hole-in-one), Dulux, Royal Salute and Mitsubishi Electric (novelty events).

Supporting partners are SGA, Adidas, Ark Industries, Innogolf, Lion Corporation, Pan Pacific Orchard, TaylorMade and Tiitanstrike.