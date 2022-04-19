City By The Sea can give some sight in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) AGA HEAT was narrowly beaten when strongly fancied in her last two starts. She could make amends.

(3) AZUCAR will probably need further but will be catching late and could grab them. After finishing runner-up in her last two starts in the Cape, (1) DIVINE DYNASTY races in new surroundings and could be affected by a wide draw.

(5) OCEANS PRIDE surely holds a record for place earnings per race in this country and could increase the odds.

(6) SMELTING is resuming from a seven-month break and can go well.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

Tricky race and many looking to improve.

(3) MAGIC DANCER should be hard to beat on his debut run but has drawn wide and could have problems.

(5) ORGETORIX appears to be doing better with racing and could take it. However, (6) GIMME ROYALTY, who finished ahead of him, and (4) BEVOETERD should be on top of him.

(1) LEMME GO needed his last outing but has a wide draw to contend with.

(11) WALALA WASALA disappointed last time and could feature.

(2) GONE IN TIME, (12) ASHANTI SWORD and (8) GUAPO could pop up.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) INSATIABLE has pole position and the combo could make it three from three over this distance. Many are looking to run her down.

(1) GRINDELWALD is running well and the 1.5kg off his back could just help.

(3) JUST BE NICE (off a maiden win), (4) RISING FENIX, (5) BLACK BURNER, (7) TRUST THE FIRE (wide draw), (8) MONEY FIGHTER, (11) LOOKING HOT (wide draw) and (12) METEORIC are all capable of pulling it off.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(7) CITY BY THE SEA is holding form. He was narrowly beaten last time but (4) IRISH TRACTOR (gave start) and (5) THEORY OF FLIGHT were not far off.

(2) STONE COLD was not disgraced despite being well beaten by useful AL Muthana last time. Eight-year-old (8) NORDIC REBEL appears rejuvenated and is on a hat-trick. Top weight (1) MARDI GRAS is capable.

(3) NOBLE STRIKER was blowing last time and can strike.

RACE 5 (2,600M)

(1) FLYING BULL is looking for this distance and has the speed to get away from them. However, (3) AFRAAD is in form and has proven stamina. He could get up close home. Tactics will apply in what appears a two-way contest.

(2) PAYBACKTHEMONEY ran below form in his last two starts but found problems and could get back on track.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(2) WILLOW'S WISH has the form. He showed up well in a comeback sprint and has had enough time to tackle this preferred distance.

(4) OCEAN WARRIOR needed his first run as a gelding and should make a race of it.

(3) FIGHT SONG should enjoy this track and could make the trifecta. The balance are looking to get into the quartet.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(6) DARK TRAVEL recorded his last win at this track. But he needs to get going earlier to grab (7) TOTO'S DREAM, who never raised a sweat to escape the maidens last time.

(1) ASTROCYTE needed his last run on the Poly and will come on. He should be well placed throughout and get the first run to the line.

(11) SILLY FELLA, (3) PEWTER SKY and (2) BALLY MAGIC could get into the money.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

On collateral form, (2) ELUSIVE SWANN, (9) SECRET GIVER and (11) CALL ME MASTER should finish on top of each other, whereas, on another form line (5) CLARKSON, (7) POTTINGER and (8) ARLINGTON ACTION should not be far off one another.