Citing Covid-19 risk, US warns against travel to Olympic host Japan

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The United States warned its citizens Monday (May 24) not to travel to Olympic host Japan, citing the growing risk of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Asian nation just two months before the Games begin.

The warning came in a travel advisory issued by the US State Department as Japan, which has been criticised for its slow inoculation rate, opened its first mass vaccination centres in a push ahead of the Olympics, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Just two per cent of the country's population of 125 million has been fully vaccinated so far.