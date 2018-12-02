Christmas comes to the Hub

Christmas lights went up at the Singapore Sports Hub yesterday, as it ushered in the festive season in a big way. On the first of a two-day Community Play Day weekend, visitors participated in a host of activities including carnival games such as a bubble run on water (pictured), sports try-outs, film screenings, stage performances and an inclusive runway show with opportunities to donate to charity. Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann was the guest of honour at the event that also saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the hub and Republic Polytechnic (RP). It sets the framework for the collaboration, facilitating the training of RP students and staff through the support of the hub's events and initiatives. The hub's Seasons of Giving continues till Jan 1 and offers visitors Christmas-themed activities and more opportunities to donate to the various causes.