Christie awaits Loh in q-finals

MANILA • Singapore's Loh Kean Yew breezed into the men's singles quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Championships after a straight-set victory in his round-of-16 match yesterday.

The world No. 10 wrapped up the 21-16, 21-6 win in 30 minutes at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Manila as he saw off Japanese Koki Watanabe, who is ranked 46th.

Loh, who won the world title in Huelva, Spain, last December, is now just three victories away from becoming an Asian champion.

He faces a familiar rival in Jonatan Christie, who beat Malaysian Daren Liew 21-14, 13-21, 21-19, in today's last-eight clash.

The Indonesian, ranked eighth, had beaten Loh at last year's Tokyo Olympics and stopped him from reaching the knockout rounds. Christie is also the reigning Asian Games gold medallist.

Loh's compatriot Yeo Jia Min, the world No. 17, failed to join him in the quarter-finals of the women's singles after she lost 21-12, 14-21, 21-16 to world No. 13 Sayaka Takahashi of Japan.

Singapore's world No. 100 Jaslyn Hooi also failed to progress, falling 21-16, 21-16 to the seventh-ranked P.V. Sindhu of India. Sindhu will meet fifth seed He Bingjiao of China in the quarter-finals.

Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean lost 21-10, 21-12 to Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi, while Andy Kwek and Danny Bawa Chrisnanta fell 21-16, 21-19 to Malaysians Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the men's doubles.

Hee and Tan Wei Han also lost 22-20, 21-16 to Japanese mixed doubles pair Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino.

After men's top seed and world No. 2 Kento Momota suffered a shock first-round defeat by Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, ranked 52nd in the world, his counterpart Akane Yamaguchi narrowly avoided a similar fate.

The women's top seed was given a scare by 317th-ranked qualifier Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi after the Indonesian won the first game 23-21, but the reigning champion recovered to take the next two 21-9, 21-19 to seal the match. She faces Thai sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong in the last eight.

Second seed An Se-young of South Korea had a smoother passage with a 21-7, 21-19 win over China's Zhang Yiman.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ASIA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Q-finals: Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, 4pm