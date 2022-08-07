Chongo Mulenga

Q Can you tell us something awesome about your country?

A We have the Victoria Falls (on the border with Zimbabwe) - which you definitely have to visit if you come to Zambia - adventure, river, safaris.

Q What food is good in Zambia?

A You have to try the traditional local food called nshima, or mealie meal, which is thick porridge made from finely ground corn meal which you can have with chicken or beef. It's everywhere in Zambia, you have to try it.

Q What is your day job?

A I graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration last year, and I'm currently working with a brokerage company in Delhi, India. At the same time, I'm also playing badminton so it's quite challenging to balance both.

Q To hype yourself up, what music do you listen to?

A I listen to R&B, and to get warmed up I put in some hip hop. Right now, I'm listening to Burna Boy featuring Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown and some Afrobeat as well.

Q Who inspires you from within badminton and outside?

A I would say Lee Chong Wei and Chen Long for badminton, and outside of the court, my parents.