Chinese women fire first-day salvo

TOKYO • China delivered a statement of intent yesterday at the Tokyo Olympics, claiming the first gold medal at the Games - the women's 10m rifle - before picking up another two golds in weightlifting and fencing.

That meant the Asian powerhouse - its 777-member delegation is the country's largest at an overseas Games - claimed three of the 11 golds on offer on day one.

Shooter Yang Qian was the first to pull the trigger for China, prevailing in a battle of nerves with Anastasiia Galashina.

The Russian barely made it to the final after grabbing the last of the eight qualifying slots but was in pole position for gold until she cracked under the pressure. Her last shot of 8.9 was the lowest of any competitor in the final, leaving her on a total of 251.1.

Yang was not immune to the pressure at the Asaka Shooting Range but her below-par final shot of 9.8 was still enough to snatch the gold with an Olympic record total of 251.8. Switzerland's Nina Christen settled for the bronze.

"Inside, I'm not as calm as you saw," Yang said after winning an event which did not feature a single medallist from the 2016 Rio Games. "Throughout the competition, I kept adjusting my mentality, trying to calm my nerves. I think I'm good at that."

Galashina said the pressure got to her on the final shot. "I got too nervous, held on too long. My thoughts were not in the right place.

"I lost concentration. The explanation is very simple," she said, adding she was still "euphoric" with a medal in her first Olympics.

There was decidedly less drama in the women's 49kg weightlifting event as Hou Zhihui delivered a dominant performance.

The world championship silver medallist quickly opened up a 7kg advantage over India's Saikhom Mirabai Chanu after the first three lifts. Hou lifted an Olympic record 116kg in the clean and jerk for a winning total of 210kg, also an Olympic record.

Mirabai, the 2017 world champion in this division, settled for the silver with 202kg and Indonesian teenager Windy Cantika Aisah, 19, took the bronze with 194kg.

Hou's victory could herald a gold rush for China in weightlifting, especially with arch-rivals North Korea absent. China have sent a full quota of four men and four women to Tokyo, and the rest are also capable of finishing on the top step of the podium.

The 24-year-old Hou said: "In one second all the stress disappeared. I prepared for five years so it means a lot to me."

Compatriot Sun Yiwen's emotional reaction after winning the women's individual epee title last night also summed up how significant the gold medal was to her.

In a tense final that saw several shifts in momentum, Sun, who earned an individual bronze and team silver in 2016, eventually edged out Ana Maria Popescu 11-10, scoring the winning point in overtime after the Romanian had levelled the score at 10-10 with three seconds remaining.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE