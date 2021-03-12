Chinese vaccine for athletes

LAUSANNE • Competitors at this year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be offered coronavirus vaccines purchased from China, International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach announced yesterday, in a significant move for the holding of the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games.

The Chinese Olympic Committee has made "an offer to make additional vaccine doses available to participants for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022," Bach said.

"The IOC will pay for these additional doses of vaccines for the Olympic and Paralympic teams.

"The IOC will also pay for two doses more that can be made available to people in that country," Bach added, describing it as a "demonstration of solidarity" in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tokyo Games were originally scheduled for last summer but were pushed back by one year as the coronavirus pandemic raged across the globe.

Bach has said there is "no reason to doubt" that the Games would open on July 23, but the promise of vaccination could help to allay competitors' fears.

Around 11,000 athletes are expected at the Tokyo Olympics and 3,000 at the Beijing Games, with 4,000 and around 500 for the respective Summer and Winter Paralympics.

Tellingly, none of the IOC members who took the virtual floor on day two of the 137th IOC Session questioned the moral minefield of athletes jumping the vaccine queue.

Bach said the Chinese Olympic Committee, in cooperation with the IOC, was ready to make vaccine doses available in two ways.

"This can be via international partners or in countries where partnerships are already in place with the Chinese government," he said, without giving further details.

He added that a significant number of Olympic teams "have already been vaccinated".

"Another significant number have received a commitment from their governments or are in very positive discussions."

This includes the United States, where the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee's chief executive Sarah Hirshland told reporters in a conference call that the pace of the US vaccine roll-out meant athletes may now be vaccinated even before trials and qualifiers for Tokyo.

She said most athletes, including "international athletes living and training in our country right now", were likely to be vaccinated as part of local level immunisation programmes, but did not rule out mass vaccination events where athletes were gathered at a particular location.

Bach also tried to play down the risks of Japan hosting the Olympics, citing the fact that since last September, 270 international competitions have been held involving over 30,000 athletes who had followed "rigorous health and safety protocols".

"Not a single one of these events turned into a virus spreader," he said. "It's clean and obvious proof."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE