Chinese sweep confirmed

It will be a Chinese clean sweep at the inaugural World Table Tennis Singapore Smash after Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha won the women's doubles title yesterday.

The world champions easily beat Japanese world No. 2s Mima Ito and Hina Hayata 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-4) in the final at the OCBC Arena, following Sun and Wang Chuqin's mixed doubles win.

Sun, 21, attributed the comfortable win to their thorough preparation. She said: "Ito and Hayata are very strong, whether it's their abilities or quality of strokes, so we prepared very thoroughly."

Wang, 23, added: "Yingsha is better in her forehand, while I'm better in my backhand, so we complement each other very well.

"When we play together, it's like one person is playing."

Wang's campaign continues today as she takes on compatriot Chen Meng in the singles final.

Their compatriots and top two seeds Fan Zhendong and Ma Long will contest the men's crown. Fan's semi-final took 80 minutes before he eventually beat Japanese world No. 49 Yukiya Uda 4-2 (11-9, 7-11, 11-7, 16-14, 11-13, 11-9).

Trailing 2-1, Uda failed to convert four game points in the fourth game. In the sixth game, he took a 5-0 lead before world No. 1 Fan raised his game, winning seven straight points before prevailing.

Uda, 20, who hopes to break into the top 10, said: "(The fourth game) was the turning point because if I had (won that), I would have had a fighting chance.

"I managed to win a few rallies against him but I still have some things to improve on. My opponent was very calm and his skills are very good. He really proved he's a top player today."

World champion Fan, 25, praised Uda's performance, saying he had some things to learn from the Japanese. He said: "For me, it's really about getting through every challenge each competition brings. The most important thing is to better myself as an athlete.