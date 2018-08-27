Chinese suffer singles wipe-out

JAKARTA • There have been signs in recent years, but the dominance asserted by Chinese male players in badminton finally came to an end - at least at the Asian Games - after Anthony Sinisuka Ginting put paid to their medal hopes yesterday.

The 21-year-old Indonesian extended his giant-killing spree with a stunning 21-19, 21-11 victory over Chen Long, the reigning Olympic champion, in the Games quarter-finals, and guaranteeing his country a medal in the men's singles.

Ginting, fresh off a win against Japan's world champion Kento Momota on Saturday, ended the possibility of even a bronze for China after Shi Yuqi's swift first-round exit, and it means they will not have a men's singles medallist for the first time since the 2002 Busan Games.

The result also represents only the second time a Chinese man has failed to finish among the top three in the singles since their inaugural participation in 1974.

"My opponent just did better than me. He deserved the victory. In terms of the atmosphere here, it was normal," said Chen.

The new poster boy for the sport in his country will now face sixth-ranked Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei, who battled past Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long 21-18, 21-18, in the last four.

World No. 10 Kenta Nishimoto kept up the Japanese fight after defeating South Korea's Son Wan-ho 21-17, 21-11 and will meet Indonesia's Jonatan Christie, who beat Hong Kong's Vincent Wong Wing Ki 21-11, 21-18, in the other semi-final.

The malaise afflicting the Chinese men also transmitted to their female counterparts, who until yesterday had won a medal at every Games since their 1974 debut.

World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan battled past China's Chen Yufei 21-19, 21-11 to set up a semi-final clash with third-ranked Indian P.V. Sindhu, who got past Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11, 16-21, 21-14 in their match.

"I made unforced errors. I felt that I could have finished off in two sets but, due to my easy errors, I gave her the second set," a relieved Sindhu told reporters.

India has been assured of at least a bronze - the first time in 36 years that the country will be getting a singles medal at the Games since the late Syed Modi's gold in 1982 - after Saina Nehwal joined Sindhu in making the semi-finals.

Nehwal edged out fourth-seeded Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 21-18, 21-16 to set up a possible final clash if the duo win their respective semis today and Sindhu is looking forward to the challenge.

"Hopefully, if that happens, then it is very good for Indian badminton. Proud moment for the country. Two singles players in the finals," she added.

The 10th-ranked Nehwal will face Chinese Taipei's world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying, who knocked out last year's world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-15, 21-10.

Ginting and Christie's heroics in badminton have been the icing on the cake for the hosts, who have already secured their best-ever showing after surpassing the 11 golds they won at their first home Games in 1962.

Rifki Ardiansyah Arrosyiid's triumph in men's 60kg karate event earned them their 11th gold before Aqsa Sutan Aswar won the jet-ski event in the endurance runabout as Indonesia inched closer to their 16-gold target.

Arrosyiid beat Iran's Amir Mahdi Zadeh 9-7 in the final and the performance of the 20-year-old gave head coach Syamsuddin cause for optimism ahead of the sport's Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2020.

In Palembang, a Unified Korea team featuring athletes from North and South Korea combined to win a gold medal for the first time with victory in the women's 500m dragon boat race yesterday.

The two Koreas, competing together in three sports including rowing and women's basketball at the quadrennial Games after a rapid improvement in cross-border relations, took the gold with a time of 2min 24.788sec to edge past China on 2:25.092 with Thailand third on 2:26.904.

The win came nearly three decades after their last title together - in the women's team event at the 1991 World Table Tennis championships.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA