Chinese still unbeatable

CHENGDU - China made short work of their German counterparts with a 3-0 win in the men's final on home soil on Sunday at the World Team Table Tennis Championships and lifted the Swaythling Cup for the 10th time in a row and a record 22 times overall.

The last team to deny China the men's team title was Sweden in 2000.

Sunday's final in Chengdu was a repeat of the 2018 edition and marked the sixth time that China and Germany met in the final, with China prevailing on each occasion.

Jorg Rosskopf's squad fell short again, as Olympic gold medallist Ma Long was the only Chinese player to drop a game, but he still saw off Germany's top paddler and newly crowned European champion Qiu Dang 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 11-1.

"Qiu is a very strong opponent. He's really explosive, and his high-quality backhand strokes gave me a lot of pressure. We both played good table tennis today," said Ma, who turns 34 on Oct 20.

World No. 1 and reigning singles world champion Fan Zhendong opened the best-of-five games final with a straightforward 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 victory over Benedikt Duda.

The 25-year-old was quoted by the ITTF website as saying: "It's my great pleasure to win this trophy together with my team. For myself, I have a lot of feelings for this event and I showed much responsibilities.

"It was quite different from the three previous championships. I believe that I have much to improve...

"The world ranking is one thing, I also have the great, huge potential for improvement."

Wang Chuqin, 22, came up in the third game and beat the 19-year-old Kay Stumper 11-7, 11-8, 11-4 to wrap up the title.

"The championship is not just a proof of our players' hard work, but also a result of the whole Chinese table tennis association staff's efforts," Wang commented.

On Saturday, the Chinese women's team claimed their fifth straight world title after sweeping past Japan 3-0.

It was also a record-extending 22nd Corbillon Cup for China.

With the 2020 tournament in Busan, South Korea, cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chengdu 2022 is the first World Team Table Tennis Championships in four years.

Meanwhile, Polona Cehovin, the high performance and development director at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), was pleased with the progress its scholars have made at the tournament.

The ITTF's With The Future In Mind programme supports players such as Singapore's Izaac Quek.

Some of the programme's better performers in Chengdu include France's Felix Lebrun, 16, as well as Slovenia's Darko Jorgic, 24, and Sweden's Truls Moregardh, 20.

Cehovin was quoted on the ITTF website as saying: "We are delighted to see that several players who have been supported through different ITTF athlete development programmes performing extremely well and playing crucial roles for their teams in Chengdu...

"We hope that in the years to come we will see many of them on podiums of events of the highest level."

XINHUA