Chinese paddlers out of Asian event over curbs

BEIJING • China's men's and women's table tennis teams have withdrawn from the Sept 28-Oct 5 Asian Championships, the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) announced on Monday, citing Covid-19 travel restrictions.

According to Qin Zhijian, secretary-general of the CTTA, the paddlers, who swept both the singles and team gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, will instead return to their provincial sides in preparation for the 14th National Games - billed as the country's mini-Olympics - in Shaanxi province.

They will also begin to gear up for the Nov 23-29 World Championships in Houston and the China Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL), which is scheduled to start in October.

"As the table tennis competition of the National Games will be held between Sept 17 and 26, and the Asian Championships will start on Sept 28, there is limited intermission between the two tournaments," Qin, who is also the head coach of the Chinese men's team, said.

"Taking international flights into consideration, it's quite difficult for the team to arrive in Qatar on schedule to participate. There is much risk in international travel during the pandemic, and all participants will have to undergo (14-day) quarantine after the Asian Championships, which will affect our plan for the upcoming tournaments, especially the World Championships.

"It will not benefit our young players' development, and both men's and women's coaching groups have made the decision to withdraw from the Asian Championships for the overall benefit of the team."

Li Sun, the head coach of the Chinese women's team, added their absence from the Asian tournament would have minimal impact.

"This serves as the qualification for the World Team Championships in Chengdu next year. We are already guaranteed one spot as hosts of the tournament," she said.

"The first thing for players after finishing their Olympic duties is to adjust their physical shape to gear up for the National Games and the World Championships. Therefore, it's the best choice for us to withdraw."

XINHUA