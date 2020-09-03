Chinese Olympians to experience the art of UFC

SHANGHAI • The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) said yesterday it had signed a multi-year deal to prepare China's athletes for the next two Olympics at its Performance Institute in Shanghai.

The Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts promotion, which opened the vast US$13 million (S$17.7 million) facility last year, added it would act as "official high performance adviser" to the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC).

"UFC will provide a variety of high performance physical and rehabilitation services to Chinese athletes, with a focus on strength and conditioning, sports science, physical therapy and nutrition," a statement read.

China is expected to send a team of more than 400 athletes to the postponed Tokyo Games, now set for next July, and will host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"Enhancing physical training and making up for the weakness in physical strength is the foundation of preparation for the Olympics," the COC Office of Preparation said.

"We are delighted to work with the UFC and send elite athletes to the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai to take part in physical and recovery training."

On the deal, UFC Asia-Pacific senior vice-president Kevin Chang told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) it "makes us much more than mixed martial arts".

"We are certainly experts in high performance. This is a really important one for us on several levels," he said. "It's always good to maintain good government relations anywhere in the world, but particularly in China, and the COC is the backbone of all sports within the country.

"If one of the main objectives of the performance institute is to raise the bar for sport in China, this is the entity we need to work with."

Chang also told SCMP the UFC will curate individual training programmes for each Chinese athlete.

But all work had to be done remotely for the time being due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

REUTERS