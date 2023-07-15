Chinese diving teens Zhang and Wang win mixed synchro 10m, Beck tops women’s 10km open water swim

FUKUOKA – Chinese teenagers Zhang Jiaqi and Wang Feilong claimed the mixed synchronised 10m platform at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan on Saturday.

Zhang, 19, a women’s synchronised platform winner at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, and 14-year-old Wang led all the way to win the first diving gold at the tournament.

The duo collected a total of 339.54 points in six dives, followed by Mexico’s Jose Balleza Isaias and Vivana Delangel Peniche with 313.44 points.

Japan’s Ito Hiroki and Itahashi Minami took bronze with 305.34 points.

The Chinese team, who swept all 13 diving golds at the delayed 2022 Budapest world championships, have a promising chance to secure two more titles on Saturday in the men’s 3m synchronised springboard and women’s 1m springboard finals.

In the swimming programme, Germany’s Leonie Beck won the first gold in the women’s 10km open water event.

The 26-year-old, silver medallist last June in Budapest, outsprinted Australia’s Chelsea Gubecka in the final stage, touching home first in 2hr 2min 34sec.

Gubecka, still only 24 but competing in her sixth world championships, took silver in 2:02:38.1 while American Katie Grimes settled for the bronze in 2:02:42.3.

Chantal Liew ended a creditable 34th out of 57 who completed the gruelling race in 2:07:48.5. She was the first Singaporean to compete in the sport at the Olympics and bettered her 2:08:17.9 in Tokyo two years ago.

Beck, who was 16th halfway into the race, said her tactic was very successful.

“The first half was OK and I tried to conserve my energy,” she said. “The last lap was a fight to be in the right place for the finish.”

Gubecka was very excited with the silver and a place in the Paris Olympics.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “This will be my second Olympic Games. I missed Tokyo, which is really disappointing. I did race in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, so it’s been a very long time since the Olympics.” XINHUA