China's paddlers clinch double win in S'pore

It was a clean sweep for China yesterday at the inaugural World Table Tennis Cup Finals as women's world No. 2 Sun Yingsha and top-ranked Fan Zhendong won the women's and men's singles titles at the OCBC Arena. Sun, 21, defeated teammate and world No. 6 Wang Yidi 4-2 (11-3, 17-15, 11-6, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8) in front of a 900-strong sell-out crowd to win her second title in Singapore. Newly crowned men's world champion Fan beat Japan's world No. 5 Tomokazu Harimoto 4-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-5) for the men's title at the tournament, which boasted a prize purse of US$600,000 (S$820,000).