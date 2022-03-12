China's Liu sets new record after third medal

BEIJING • Liu Mengtao yesterday became the first Chinese para-biathlete to win three medals at a Winter Games, as China toasted another golden bonanza.

Having taken the sprint bronze and middle-distance gold, Paralympic debutant Liu finished first in the 12.5km race in 38min and 29.4sec without missing a single shot in the four rounds of prone shooting. Taras Rad of Ukraine finished second while China's Liu Zixu took the bronze.

"The race wasn't easy. Haven't you seen my face when I was on the track, twisted and in pain? I mean it's 12.5km. And the snow was pretty slow today," said 20-year-old Liu, who took up the sport in 2016.

"I could have shot faster today. Miss one shot and you get a one-minute penalty, so I'd rather lie there for a few more seconds to make sure I don't miss the shot. It's good to see the national flag and hear the national anthem."

Liu can seal a three-gold haul at the Beijing Games in the cross-country race today.

China increased its tally to 14 golds to solidify its position at the top of the medal table yesterday, five ahead of nearest challenger Ukraine.

Para-snowboarder Sun Qi was another winner, dominating the men's banked slalom SB-LL2 in 1min 9.73sec for his maiden Games gold, ahead of silver medallist Matti Suur-Hamari of Finland and Briton Ollie Hill.

Snowboarder Wu Zhongwei also took gold in the men's banked slalom SB-LL1 in 1min 11.92sec to finish in front of runner-up Dutchman Chris Vos and Canada's Tyler Turner in third.

The Paralympics will close tomorrow.

XINHUA