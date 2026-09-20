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China’s 13-year-old Yu scorches to first major gold at Asian Games

China’s Yu Zidi (above) won her first major gold, 3.36sec ahead of silver medallist Chang Mohan.

TOKYO – China’s 13-year-old swimmer Yu Zidi smashed the Asian Games record as she won gold in Japan on Sept 20, two years out from the Los Angeles Olympics.

Yu, who turns 14 next month, romped home in the women’s 200m butterfly in 2min 5.08sec to shave almost half a second off the time set by China’s Zhang Y ufei three years ago in Hangzhou of 2.05.57.

Her time in winning her first major gold medal was 3.36sec faster than China’s Chang Mohan, who took the silver.

It was the first of three individual events Yu is scheduled to compete in at the Asian Games, where swimming events are being held in Tokyo.

“It was only so-so,” a smiling Yu said after receiving her medal.

“I hope I can swim even faster. I improved my time by 0.9 seconds here, and I believe I will perform better next time.”

Yu became the youngest swimming world championships medallist in history in 2025 when she won bronze as a 12-year-old as part of China’s 4x200m freestyle relay team.

She also finished a whisker outside the medals in fourth in three world individual events.

She has embellished her growing reputation in 2026 , notably with a victory over multiple American Olympic champion Regan Smith in March.

But she said her “technique is still slightly lacking” after crushing the field in her Asian Games debut.

“I need to lower my head earlier, reach farther forward and improve the movement of my legs,” she said.

“Those are all areas that I need to work on.”

The schoolgirl with the pixie haircut is expected to be a serious contender at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

But she has spoken of struggling to deal with the heavy load placed on her.

During the build-up to 2025’s China National Games she said the pressure of wanting to win the 400m medley nearly became too much.

Her coach told her to persevere and “believe in yourself”, she said.

Yu went on to win four medals at the National Games.

Some in the swimming world have questioned the mental and physical impact of high-level training and competing on Yu at such a young age.

Under World Aquatics rules, the minimum age for international championships is 14 but exceptions can be made for younger swimmers if they are fast enough. AFP