China yearning for next superstar: Xinhua

The retirement of two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan signals the end of a golden era of Chinese sports stars, the state media reported yesterday.

Arguably the greatest badminton player ever, the 36-year-old said last Saturday that he was bringing the curtain down on a career that also brought five world titles and six All England trophies.

National Basketball Association All-Star Yao Ming, Olympic gold-medallist hurdler Liu Xiang and two-time tennis Grand Slam champion Li Na have all retired in the last decade, and with Lin also hanging up his racket, there are now few household names still active.

"With the 'Super Dan' curtain call, people cannot help but sigh," Xinhua news agency said. "The era of the superstar that once belonged to Chinese sports has faded.

"Where is the next Chinese sports superstar who will create a collective memory for us?"

The quartet were not just world leaders in their sport and popular in China, but also had "considerable influence in the international arena and became a window for the world to understand China".

Table tennis player Zhang Jike, a three-time Olympic champion, can be mentioned in the same breath as Lin, said the Oriental Sports Daily.

But at 32, his best days are behind him and he even announced his intention to retire in 2016, before having a change of heart.

Of the prominent Chinese athletes left, Espanyol's Wu Lei remains the only Chinese footballer playing in one of Europe's top-five leagues, though women's volleyball player Zhu Ting, a Rio Olympic gold medallist, has the potential to reach that elite level.

Disgraced swimmer Sun Yang has the biggest profile of all, but Xinhua lamented his eight-year ban imposed earlier this year for refusing to give a doping sample. The three-time Olympic champion has lodged an appeal with the Swiss Federal Tribunal but at 28, his career will effectively be over should the punishment be upheld.

China has world champions in other sports like diving, but they are not generally well-known even inside the country, Xinhua noted.

"When will the next Lin Dan appear again? Or when will the next Yao Ming, Liu Xiang and Li Na appear?" it said. "This question may not be answered in a short space of time."

