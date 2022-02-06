China win their first gold of Beijing Games, in speed skating

BEIJING • Hosts China grabbed their first gold medal yesterday as dazzling performances on snow and ice nudged the political drama that has dominated the build-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics towards the sidelines.

"You can always trust China" began trending in posts on social media platform Weibo after short track skaters Ren Ziwei, Wu Dajing, Fan Kexin and Qu Chunyu clocked 2min 37.348sec over 2,000m to win the mixed team relay, an event making its debut at the Olympics.

Wu, who won China's only gold at the 2018 edition in Pyeongchang, South Korea, said: "Thanks to my team for not giving up on me. I also want to thank myself for not giving up on myself."

Italy were second and Hungary finished third.

But the golden dream was almost cut short in the semi-finals when the United States crossed the finish line ahead of the hosts, only to be disqualified along with the Russian Olympic Committee, after a lengthy video review.

Italy's Arianna Fontana became the only short track speed skater, female or male, to win nine Olympic medals when she took the silver with the Italians. She now has one more medal than the sport's greats, American Apolo Ohno and Russian Viktor Ahn.

Six golds were up for grabs yesterday, the first full day of competition in the Feb 4-20 event, as athletes overcame pandemic obstacles to shine on the world's stage.

Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe came out of isolation to deliver a blistering skiing display that brought his team back from the dead as they claimed the 4x6km mixed relay gold. France were second, with the Russians third.

Norway had also nabbed the Games' first gold when Therese Johaug powered to victory in the women's skiathlon, well ahead of Russian Natalia Nepryaeva and Austria's Teresa Stadlober.

Slovenia also enjoyed an historic result as Ursa Bogataj came from behind to win the women's individual ski jump title and her country's first gold in the sport. She trailed Germany's Katharina Althaus after her first attempt but nailed a jump of 100m with her second try to finish on 239.0 points. Althaus was second (236.8 points), followed by Slovenia's Nika Kriznar (232.0).

Dutch favourite Irene Schouten came from behind in the 3,000m speed skating to beat Italian Francesca Lollobrigida.

In the Games' first major shock, defending champion and hot favourite Mikael Kingsbury failed to retain his gold from Pyeongchang in the men's freestyle skiing moguls event.

The Canadian finished second behind Sweden's Walter Wallberg. Japan's Ikuma Horishima claimed the bronze.

Wallberg said: "I've been waiting for this since four years ago."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE