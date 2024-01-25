China’s Zheng Qinwen is one final, hard step from the summit at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE – Up there above the clouds, near the peak of Mount Everest which is at 8,848m, mountaineers are confronted with one last obstacle. A 12m rock face at 8,790m named the Hillary Step. By the time climbers reach there they are exhausted and the face demands fine technical skills. It is a stern reminder from the mountain that there is always more to do.

On Rod Laver Arena on Thursday night, as a 12th seed outsider from China played a world No. 93 underdog from Ukraine, the summit looked close. But these last steps are always the hardest, especially for those not used to the thin air of Grand Slam semi-finals. The result, almost understandably, was a slightly hiccuping match, full of heavy-hitting, some of it reckless. For once both players, Zheng Qinwen and Dayana Yastremska, knew there was a lot to lose.

Zheng won 6-4, 6-4, in one hour and 42 minutes and is the first Chinese woman to make an Open final since Li Na charmed this city in 2014. In fact Li’s name comes up so often in Zheng’s interviews that a journalist apologised for again bringing up her name. “No worries,” grinned Zheng, “we love her.”

But Zheng’s grit has won admirers, too, even if her gift for getting to the final is defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. If Zheng hit one delightful forehand at 141kmh, then that is the speed at which Sabalenka always operates. The 21-year-old from Shiyan knows it and said, “She’s got the most big serve, most big forehand, big backhand.”

But that is Saturday and right now Thursday needed celebrating and Zheng lifted her arms on court and roared. “Unbelievable,” she said. In 2023, she won the Asian Games singles gold in Hangzhou and reached the US Open quarter-finals. Her coach Wim Fissette rudely walked out on her, choosing to reunite with the returning Naomi Osaka. Perhaps it was an error, for the real Asian story of this Open, and perhaps the year, is Zheng.

She trains in Barcelona with former Spanish player Pere Riba, is fluent on both wings, moves as if on skates and owns an aggression that can be explained by two numbers. She has the most aces with 48 (second place is 25) and also the most double faults at 35. She hits lines and also walks fine ones.

This was the fairy-tale semi-final, not the fancy one. This wasn’t Sabalenka v Gauff and the famous faces which get plastered on billboards. This was the semi-final whose inhabitants saw this moment as a blessing not a birthright. This was the life-changing semi-final but only for one.

If Yastremska was a boxer she’d rarely throw jabs, only whistling hooks. See ball, belt ball, is her pithy maxim. In the second game she hit a backhand cross-court that peeled paint from the surface. Quickly she broke Zheng to 2-0 and immediately was broken back. The night was quickly edgy and whimsical.

It was Thursday and the Open had changed complexion. It has become about pomp and prizes now and its light-heartedness has passed. Rod Laver Arena feels like an athletic church readying for a coronation. Both players played as if they were late for lunch, hurrying instead of deliberating, and the Light Brigade would have blushed at Yastremska’s charge.

The Ukrainian’s story has dazzled because fans are enthralled when the order of sport is shuffled. Seeds lose, pathways open and flamboyant players roll their dice. In 2001 Goran Ivanisevic won Wimbledon as a wild card and 20 years later, across the ocean, Emma Raducanu won the US Open as a qualifier.

But this book of underdog glory will remain a thin one, for Yastremska could not find her best. Her stomach was hurting and her body felt beaten up. If the finalists will play their seventh match on Saturday, the Ukrainian, a qualifier, had already played nine. “I’m not sad about the loss,” she said, “I’m very sad that I didn’t have enough emotions and enough physical power for today’s match.”

Zheng flirted with inconsistency as well, but took a screwdriver to her game midway and made adjustments to her sights. The best players adapt and learn that greatness is equal to miserliness. In the first set she made 15 unforced errors, in the second only four. She broke at 3-3 and held on to take the first set and after an exchange of breaks in the second set again surged ahead.

The highest-ranked player Zheng has beaten all Open is No. 54 and now her final opponent is the No. 2. Yes, she agreed, Sabalenka was the first big seed she would confront, but she’d be ready. “It’s a match, so let’s see what’s gonna happen.” To be where she is now was her dream as a child, but then she clarified that statement.

“My dream is not just the final. I’m almost there.”

One last, hard trek to the summit remains.