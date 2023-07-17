China maintains streak with seventh diving gold at world championships

FUKUOKA – Chinese divers continued their dominance at the world championships in Japan on Monday, winning another two gold medals to make it seven out of seven so far.

Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen won the women’s 3m synchronised springboard before compatriots Lian Junjie and Yang Hao took gold in the men’s 10m synchronised platform.

China won every diving gold at the 2022 world championships in Budapest and have so far maintained a perfect record in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka to stay on track for a repeat.

Chen, who picked up a fourth world championship medal, said she preferred diving in pairs events because it gave her “a sense of security”.

“The Chinese team is strong because we get a lot of support from our coaches,” the 24-year-old said.

“They have encouraged us for many years.”

Chang and Chen scored 341.94 to finish ahead of Britain’s Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper on 296.58 and Italy’s Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi on 285.99.

Chang won the event for the first time at the 2017 Budapest World Championships with Shi Tingmao, and secured the title again with Chen in 2022 when the worlds returned to the Hungarian capital.

The women’s 3m synchro event has always been China’s domain since it became an official event at the worlds.

In the men’s 10m synchro, Lian and Yang finished first with a score of 477.75.

Ukraine’s Oleksii Sereda and Kirill Boliukh were second on 439.32, with Mexico’s Kevin Berlin Reyes and Randal Willars Valdez third on 434.16. AFP, XINHUA