China made to slog by young French side

BANGKOK • Reigning champions China faced an unexpected challenge from a young French team on the second day of badminton's Thomas and Uber Cup in Thailand yesterday.

The world's top nations are competing in both competitions at Bangkok's Impact Arena.

China are aiming to retain their Thomas Cup crown but the task is far from straightforward with the champions missing big names like Olympic champion Chen Long and Shi Yuqi from their line-ups this time, while the doubles are still in a time of transition following the Tokyo Olympics.

French challenger Christo Popov made China's Lu Guangzu pay for every shot before the world No. 25 wrested a 25-23, 24-26, 21-15 win in a match that lasted just under two hours.

"It's not every year that France has challenged China, and we have a brilliant team coming up with young guns," said Popov.

"Today we have the level to compare ourselves, maybe not win every match, but we can make it difficult for China, for sure. And that's what we showed in the first match."

Lu said: "It's a pretty tough match, as this is the first match of the Thomas Cup and my first time playing as the first singles.

"But I managed to stay focused throughout the match and more importantly, to be able to hang on when I was trailing."

In the following matches, singles players Zhao Junpeng, Li Shifeng and doubles pair He Jiting and Zhou Haodong all defeated their French opponents to nail the victory for China.

In the last doubles match, Popov returned with his older brother Toma Junior Popov to take the first set 22-20 against Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi. But the Chinese pair bounced back to win the next two sets 21-16, 21-16. China ended the second day on top of Group C with their 5-0 win.

But it was all systems go for the China women's team as they defeated Spain 5-0 to bag their second consecutive victory in the Uber Cup group stage.

Elsewhere in the men's contest, Denmark rolled past Algeria 5-0 with world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen and third-ranked Anders Antonsen leading the charge.

In Group A, the Singapore men's national team put up a defiant fight against South Korea but were beaten 3-1 at press time.

Once again, Singapore's world champion Loh Kean Yew got the Republic off to a winning start in the first singles by easily beating 31st-ranked Heo Kwang-hee 21-14, 21-12 in 32 minutes.

A more keenly contested first doubles match saw Loh Kean Hean and Terry Hee take the opening game against Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae, before losing the tie 15-21, 21-17, 21-19.

More drama ensued in the second singles as Jason Teh made an explosive start in his first game against Jeon Hyeok-jin with aggressive attacking play.

It was a similar story in the decider, as Teh relied on his fighting spirit to stay draw level at 11-11. But the fitter Jeon prevailed 14-21, 21-13, 21-14 in 78 minutes.

The second doubles saw debutants Wesley Koh and Junsuke Kubo losing 21-14, 21-13 to Choi Sol-gyu and Kim Won-ho, with Joel Koh scheduled to face Lee Yun-gyu in the dead rubber.

In the women's Uber Cup, Thailand battled to beat Malaysia 3-1.

