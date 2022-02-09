China goes gaga over Gu

BEIJING • California-born Eileen Gu, the face of the Beijing Games, won gold for China at the Winter Olympics yesterday, earning victory in the inaugural women's freeski Big Air with a stunning jump she had never tried before.

After a strong opening jump, the 18-year-old saved her best for last with a left double cork 1620 - four and a half rotations in the air - before landing backwards. The teenager, who switched allegiance from the United States to China in 2019, shed tears of joy after landing cleanly and realising she had pulled off the winning move.

"The tears were mostly of joy, that I had pushed myself to the absolute limit," Gu said. "That was the best moment of my life. The happiest moment, day, whatever... of my life. I just cannot believe what just happened."

The spectacular jump saw her snatch first place from France's Tess Ledeux, the freeski Big Air champion at last month's X Games in Colorado, with the 20-year-old having to settle for silver.

Gu said she made the decision to attempt the difficult trick after defying the advice of her Chinese mother who called her before the jump. She added: "I have never done the left 16 before, I hadn't prepared much for it apart from two days on the air bag.

"My mum called me before my last jump and told me not to, but I was adamant... I felt it was a chance to push myself to the limit, so I made an executive call.

"It's the biggest honour, the biggest dream to win gold here today, especially in front of this crowd."

She revealed that months before competing in Beijing, she had kept a picture of an Olympic gold medal on her mobile phone to help her visualise success.

"It's a monumental moment because it's the first freeski Big Air medal in Olympic history," she said. "I hope this inspires more girls to take up freeskiing."

As Gu set off for her final run, the crowd of several hundred at the Big Air Shougang venue roared "Come on".

It was scored at 94.50, the same as Ledeux's best in the first round. That gave her a total score of 188.25, combining her two highest-scoring jumps, compared to 187.50 for the runner-up.

At the finish zone, Gu fell to her knees as the scores flashed, watched by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and he was among the first to congratulate her on her gold medal on her Olympic debut.

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, at the centre of a controversy following her now retracted allegations of a sexual assault by a former top communist party official, was also in the crowd.

Gu plans to celebrate her gold with a bar of Ghirardelli peppermint bark chocolate she brought from San Francisco, where she lives, just for the occasion, followed by "piano practice and then write in my journal".

However, she is not done yet. The daughter of an American father, Gu is competing in two more events in Beijing - the freestyle halfpipe and slopestyle - and she could become the first freestyle skier to win Winter Games medals in three different disciplines.

"I don't want to think about the next two events, I am a very fast-pace person, so I just want to soak it all in," she said.

Regardless of her final medal tally, her maiden gold will see her already huge popularity in China sky rocket.

The People's Daily, the Chinese Communist Party's flagship newspaper, posted pictures of a spinning Gu with the headline "Champion! Eileen makes history!"

She now has more than three million followers on China's Twitter-like Weibo and minutes after her win, eight of the top 10 searches on the platform were related to Gu.

Already a model-influencer and ambassador for several luxury brands, the multi-faceted Gu will also be enrolling at Stanford University this fall.

But those plaudits stood in contrast to the vitriol directed at Zhu Yi, who like the former, was born in California before switching allegiance in 2018 and dropping her English name Beverly.

The 19-year-old's performance during the women's free-skate team event on Monday, in which she fell for a second day and broke down in tears, was denounced as a "disgrace" on Weibo, with users questioning her selection over a China-born athlete.

Talk has been rife online that Zhu was picked only because her father Song Chun is a prominent artificial intelligence expert and has since been headhunted from the University of California, Los Angeles to work at Peking University.

On the criticism, the teenager admitted it had gotten to her.

"What everyone said on the Internet really affected me," she said. "I have trained very hard. The problem now is psychological."

Zhu still has one more event to go, the women's singles short programme next Tuesday, and Gu wants the critics to lay off.

Gu said: "She's such a nice person. She's amazing. Whoever qualifies for the Olympics is already amazing. Of course, everyone hopes she can do better, but she is the one who hopes she could do better the most. I hope people can understand her more."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG