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China extend 52-year unbeaten record as Games organisers say sorry

Chinese diver Lian Junjie (centre) on the podium after winning the men’s 10m platform with silver medallist Rikuto Tamai of Japan and bronze medallist Zhao Renjie of China.

NAGOYA – China’s divers extended their remarkable Asian Games unbeaten record stretching back to 1974, as a top Japanese official apologised on Sept 30 for “inconveniences” that have dogged the continent’s premier sporting event.

Chinese divers have proved unstoppable once more as the country’s massive overall tally of gold medals swelled to 150 with four days left.

Hosts Japan are a distant second with 50 golds, ahead of South Korea with 24.

Chen Yiwen and Lian Junjie each won gold in the final two diving events to give China a 14th consecutive clean sweep in the sport.

The Chinese have won every diving gold medal since their first Asian Games appearance 52 years ago.

“Girls are every bit as capable as boys. We are pushing ourselves to perform more difficult dives, too,” said Chen, a double Paris Olympics champion.

“We do not train any less than the boys,” she added.

In tennis, Philippines star Alexandra Eala stormed into the semi-finals, cheered on by fans who had come from far and wide to see their hero in action.

The world No. 18 and favourite for women’s singles gold had to work hard early on to beat Chinese Taipei’s England-born Joanna Garland 7-5, 6-0 in her second outing in Nagoya.

The winner of the tournament qualifies for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“Representing my country and playing these types of games, SEA Games, Asian Games and hopefully the Olympics, they’re very close to my heart and a big part of my dreams,” said Eala.

She plays China’s Wang Xiyu, ranked 85, next.

Chinese Taipei boxer Lin Yu-ting, the Olympic champion who found herself embroiled in a major gender row at Paris 2024, guaranteed herself at least a silver medal.

Lin outclassed Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan 5-0 in the women’s 60kg class to surge into the final, putting her one win from a second Asian Games gold.

The 30-year-old thanked the medical team afterwards for treating the cut to her nose she suffered in the quarter-finals.

In football, South Korea scored an 82nd-minute winner in a 2-1 victory over China in the men’s semi-finals.

They will face Uzbekistan or Japan for gold.

‘Mishandling’

Nagoya’s mayor apologised to athletes for “inconveniences” at the Games following a string of complaints.

The event has been marred by problems including a shortage of beds and issues with transport.

There are over 17,000 athletes and officials, more than the Olympics, and countries have accused local organisers of mismanagement.

“We must offer our apologies to the athletes and others affected by these inconveniences,” said Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa, who is also acting chairman of the local organising committee.

“We must sincerely reflect on the mishandling that occurred,” he added.

Unlike past Games, there is no athletes’ village in a bid to save money, with participants instead sleeping in temporary wooden units, on a cruise ship and in hotels.

The wooden containers built to house Asian Games athletes in Nagoya. PHOTO: REUTERS

Sleep-deprived

With days of rain finally giving way to warm sunshine in Nagoya, Tom Kim defied jet lag and just six hours’ sleep in two days to shoot a three-under 67 as the golf began.

South Korea’s Kim flew in from the Presidents Cup to be in a share of seventh place on his Games debut.

“I’ve had six hours of sleep in the last 48 so I’m hanging in there,” Kim, a four-time US PGA Tour winner, told AFP.

Taichi Kho, the defending champion, had a hole-in-one in his round of one-under 69. AFP