China dedicate dominant win to supporters

CHENGDU - China won their fifth consecutive women's team title after sweeping past Japan 3-0 at the World Team Table Tennis Championships on Saturday.

It was a record-extending 22nd victory for the Chinese women in the competition, while Japan's 51-year wait to reclaim the Corbillon Cup goes on. Germany and Chinese Taipei finished joint third in the team event in Chengdu.

In the two sides' fourth straight head-to-head world championship final dating back to 2014, China enjoyed a wire-to-wire victory.

Olympic champion Chen Meng put the hosts ahead with an 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 win over Miyuu Kihara. Reigning world champion Wang Manyu doubled her team's lead after getting past Japanese ace Mima Ito 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5.

World No. 1 Sun Yingsha then closed out China's title defence with an 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 victory over Miyu Nagasaki.

Boasting a final line-up comprising the top three players in the world, the top-seeded Chinese were always the favourites here and they put on a dominant display in front of their home fans inside the Chengdu High-Tech Zone Sports Centre.

"I am very happy about winning the trophy today here in China. I would like to say 'thank you' to all my fans and my teammates," Sun said.

"I would like to thank all of you for your long-term support to table tennis in China, you are our source of inspiration. We are going to celebrate with the national flag of China!"

After Chen eased to a straightforward win over 18-year-old Kihara, it was hoped that Ito, who is Japan's star player, could pull the underdogs level.

Wang dropped her second game to raise expectations of a comeback but world No. 6 Ito critically faltered when it mattered most.

While the Japanese led 10-9 in the third, Wang was able to save a game point and successfully closed the game out in deuce, before taking her game to the next level in the fourth.