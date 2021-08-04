China continue winning streak in men's diving

TOKYO • In a series of near-perfect twists, rolls, tucks and pointed toes, Xie Siyi claimed yet another men's 3m springboard Olympic gold medal for China, whose athletes have dominated the sport for years.

With this, 25-year-old Xie becomes the first male diver in 20 years to win both individual and synchronised 3m springboard at the same Olympic Games, after his compatriot Xiong Ni managed the feat at Sydney 2000.

His synchronised partner, 19-year-old Wang Zongyuan, also produced six impressive dives to claim the silver, while Britain's Jack Laugher bagged the bronze.

Xie and Wang, who embraced and cried after they won, had been in the top two for the entire competition, and finished with 558.75 and 534.90 points, respectively.

Xie, scouted soon after entering primary school, slid into the water to pin-drop silence each time he dived, and finished to resounding cheers from teammates waving the Chinese flag.

Xie and Wang each scored a whopping 102.60 points for their last dives, the highest score of the finals.

"I did this for my country," a tearful Xie said, clutching his medal.

"I just thought to myself, I've done it. I didn't let everyone down. I also feel proud of myself. This is my first Olympic Games and I've had to go through a lot.

"I'll give myself full marks. It has not been easy all these years. I want to thank myself for not giving up on myself.

"For me, so much has happened before coming here to compete. I had to make that psychological adjustment in a short time.

"On one hand, you're doing it for your country. On the other hand, it's for your own dreams. The fact that I've had many injuries along the way is also a factor."

The four-gold world champion did not wish to talk about his late coach, who had been inspirational, but said that he "can still hear his voice around me".

China's dominance in diving is akin to their performance in table tennis and badminton, having won 37 of 48 gold medals in diving at the last seven Olympics.

"I feel very proud of myself because this is my first Olympics," said Wang, who clapped enthusiastically and punched his fists into the air when Xie's final score was announced.

"I'm really proud of my teammate - he did a lot for the Games."

In the women's 10m platform event today, China's 15-year-old Chen Yuxi is the favourite for gold.

