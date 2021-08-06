China clinch 4th women's team gold

TOKYO • China won the Olympic women's team table tennis gold yesterday after a 3-0 victory over Japan and continued the country's undefeated streak in the event.

The Chinese trio of top-ranked Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu, who were all competing at their first Olympics, hoisted the national flag together with their coach Li Sun after clinching the title.

The victory at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium extended China's record against Japan to 16 straight wins, underlining their dominance since the team event was introduced to the Olympic programme at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Chen and Wang gave the Chinese a morale-boosting start in the doubles match, rallying past Kasumi Ishikawa and Miu Hirano 9-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7.

Despite losing an intense first game, the favourites regained their momentum from there, largely thanks to their precision in long rallies and better connection.

In the second match, Sun played Mima Ito, whom she beat with a clean 4-0 sweep in their singles semi-final last week.

The 20-year-old paddlers, who have both said they improve every time they play each other, fought a heated battle but singles silver medallist Sun eventually triumphed 11-8, 11-5, 3-11, 11-3.

"Winning was my first and foremost goal. If I'd won, I would've enjoyed it more," a tearful Ito said.

World No. 4 Wang crushed Hirano 11-5, 11-9, 11-3 in the third match to secure the whitewash.

"For the past five years, we have been preparing every day for this team event," Li said.

"This gold is for the entire Chinese team who have supported us throughout," added Chen, the women's singles gold medallist.

Hong Kong's Lee Ho Ching, Doo Hoi Kem and Minnie Soo secured the bronze with a 3-1 win over Germany, earning praise from Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive of the Special Administrative Region of China.

It was the territory's second table tennis medal following their silver medal in the men's doubles at the 2004 Athens Games and with five medals so far, this has been Hong Kong's best Olympic showing.

"Though they have gone through ups and downs in their previous competitions, they (the women's team) continued to demonstrate solidarity. Their full engagement in the team competition deserves our great respect," Mrs Lam said.

"I'm delighted by the success of the team led by Li Ching, the coach, who was one of the silver medallists in the men's doubles of the Athens Olympics.

"It shows the great tradition of our athletes who pass the baton to the younger generations."

In the men's team event, China and Germany will vie for the gold medal today, while Japan and South Korea will fight for bronze.

REUTERS, XINHUA