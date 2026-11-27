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China clamps down on doping in sports with stricter laws

BEIJING – Individuals who repeatedly induce, instigate or deceive athletes in China into using performance-enhancing drugs for major domestic or international sports competitions will be considered criminals and could face up to three years in prison as well as fines, according to a new legal document.

China’s top judicial authorities – the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate – jointly issued a judicial interpretation on Nov 27 , clarifying what constitutes “severe circumstances” in doping-related criminal cases.

The interpretation specifies that encouraging, persuading or deceiving child or disabled athletes into using performance-enhancing drugs also qualifies as a serious offence, beyond repeated offences or targeting multiple athletes. Offenders in such cases could face up to three years in prison or detention, as well as fines.

Other severe circumstances include repeat offences within two years of being sanctioned or penalised for doping violations, causing significant harm to athletes’ physical or mental health, obtaining illegal gains exceeding 50,000 yuan (S$9,669), and engaging in activities with a serious negative social impact.

The 14-article interpretation, which takes effect on Dec 1 , aims to assist judges and prosecutors across China in effectively cracking down on doping-related criminal activities, thereby protecting the integrity of sports competitions and the well-being of athletes, the legal document said.

“Defining these serious circumstances will eliminate confusion in legal practise and enhance the accuracy and efficiency of handling relevant cases,” it said.

The interpretation also highlights that doping-related criminal activities operate along a chain involving smuggling, illegal production, sale and use.

It clearly states that smuggling substances listed in the doping catalogue will be identified as a crime of smuggling goods and articles prohibited by the country from being imported or exported.

Xu Hao, a lawyer at Beijing Jingsh Law Firm, said the judicial interpretation is significant for ensuring fairness and justice in sports as domestic and international sporting events become more frequent and diverse.

“Strict doping control helps prevent fraud and other irregularities in sports competitions, maintains order and promotes the standardisation of sports activities,” he said. “It will also provide stronger protection for athletes’ legitimate rights and interests.”

He underscored that strengthening the legal framework in the sports sector is also conducive to improving the country’s image in sports governance under the rule of law.

“Doping is a key issue in global sports governance. Regular enforcement of criminal law demonstrates China’s firm determination to crack down on prohibited practises in sports, aligns with international sports rules and enhances the credibility and international image of China’s sports industry,” he added.

China has consistently maintained a firm stance against doping, implementing various measures to establish an anti-doping environment in the sports industry.

In July, the country unveiled a new five-year plan to promote sports development, outlining 38 key tasks covering areas such as mass fitness, elite sports, youth physical education and the anti-doping programme.

The Sports Law, which took effect in January 2023, added a dedicated chapter against doping. It explicitly prohibits doping in sports and states that no organisation or individual may organise, force, deceive, instigate or entice athletes to indulge in doping, or provide or disguise the provision of doping.

The law also clarifies the responsibilities of relevant government agencies and establishes an independent testing system, reflecting a “zero tolerance” stance against doping.

It further supports public education, scientific research and promotion, and international cooperation, creating a relatively systematic legal framework for the prevention of doping. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK