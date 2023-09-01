Chile take flight into the unknown at World Cup

Chile will make history when they debut at the Rugby World Cup in France this year, their first finals appearance coming on the back of a shake-up of the domestic game that has provided a more secure platform to compete in international rugby.

Chile become the third South American side to appear at the World Cup after Argentina and Uruguay having defeated both Canada and the United States in the 2023 qualifiers, edging the latter by a single point over the two legs to book their spot.

Ranked number 22 in the world, the lowest of all the teams in France, they are an emerging rugby nation, even if the game has been played in the country since the late 1800s, brought over by British immigrants.

Their squad is made up almost entirely of players from the Santiago-based Selknam team, which was formed four years ago to compete in the inaugural Super Rugby Americas season in 2020.

It is a selection of the best players in the country, a club side that is very close to a national team, meaning the Chilean players at the World Cup have trained, played, roomed and toured together for much of the last four years.

Only three in the initial 30-man World Cup squad named by Condors head coach Pablo Lemoine do not come from Selknam.

Flanker Martin Sigren will captain the side having moved from the Chilean club to English second-tier side Doncaster Knights last season.

Prop Matias Dittus recently made the switch to Club Athletique Perigueux Dordogne in France, where fullback Inaki Ayarza also plays in Pro D2 for Soyaux Angouleme XV Charente.

"They can be called Selknam, they can be called Condors or whatever you want, but ultimately they are the same players who work for a (specific) project, which is the World Cup," Lemoine told Athletistic.

Uruguay national Lemoine is a former prop for Stade Francais who has both played for and coached his country at the World Cup. He scored Uruguay’s first try at the global finals against Samoa in 2003.

Chile start their campaign in France against Japan in Toulouse on Sept. 10, and also play England, Argentina and Samoa in Pool D.

The size of Chile's task is shown by their record against the Argentines. They have played 39 tests against their South American rivals and lost every one. REUTERS