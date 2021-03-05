Chief may be challenged

High noon is approaching at the Jalan Besar Stadium headquarters of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) with its election due before April 28.

And the grizzled sheriff - current president Lim Kia Tong - could have a fight on his hands to keep hold of his post. The 68-yearold lawyer on Tuesday confirmed his intention to seek re-election at the upcoming polls.

But sources tell The Straits Times that a coalition of gunslingers comprising officials from clubs in the amateur Singapore Football League (SFL) - previously known as the National Football League - are weighing up a contest for the FAS leadership.

The clubs, however, are not unhappy with Lim, but have expressed a desire to see change within the FAS' current six-man executive committee (exco). The exco comprises Lim, deputy president Bernard Tan and three vicepresidents - S. Thavaneson, Teo Hock Seng and Razali Saad.

A fourth vice-president, Mr Edwin Tong, stepped down last July after he was appointed Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

FAS general secretary Yazeen Buhari is also a member, having been co-opted into the committee.

A spokesman for the SFL coalition, who declined to be named, told ST: ''We have already told Kia Tong what we want to see (in terms of his team make-up).

''But we think Kia Tong may not want to rock the boat (and make the changes)... so there is now a team waiting in the wings. We want to see if certain people will continue in their roles or not.''

The group's unhappiness could have some serious implications for the FAS' leadership.

After all, amateur SFL and Islandwide (IWL) sides comprise a majority of the FAS' voting members. On its website, the FAS lists 40 ordinary members, of which only nine are current or former Singapore Premier League (previously known as the S-League) sides.

NO EASY CHOICES To be fair to the office bearers, their hearts are in the right place. It's natural to seek renewal and progression, at least just to have a bit more energy (in the team), and maybe get people with a bit of a different vision and mindset. '' GANESH RAJARAM, former NMP, on the small base of good people who are also willing to serve.

DISSATISFACTION ON THE GROUND

Those in the local fraternity that ST spoke to felt that the current council, voted into office in April 2017 on a four-year term, has largely not delivered on the 10-point manifesto it campaigned on.

I've seen for myself what has gone on over the last four years, and I've had enough. '' YAKOB HASHIM, FAS council member, who feels that non-exco members' views were not taken into account.

The 2017 election was a landmark for local football as affiliates were, for the first time, allowed to elect their leaders. Previous office bearers were appointed by the Government until this practice was found to contravene Fifa's regulations in 2015.

Singapore football… comes with incredible amounts of scrutiny regarding every decision that is made. '' DESMOND ONG, Tampines Rovers chairman, on the thankless task facing local

Lim's manifesto included improving transparency within the FAS, more support for the amateurs in terms of facilities booking, a focus on youth development and setting high targets for the various national teams.

Salman Abdullah, owner of SFL side Jungfrau Punggol, pointed out that SFL and IWL teams pay $107 annually in membership fees to the FAS.

5/10 Rating of the FAS council's past four years' performance by a Singapore Premier League official.

''But even now, I can't get (priority to book) a field for my boys to train at. And if we don't train, we are just as good as any Sunday League (social) team,'' he said. ''It has been four years of empty promises.''

SFL clubs also resent what they see as an attempt to undermine them. Sources told ST that a member of the exco had proposed that SFL and IWL teams vote in lots instead of holding a vote each, thereby reducing their clout. This eventually fell through but the move has made some of these clubs disillusioned.

This disquiet is the key reason behind the SFL coalition considering making a bid.

ST understands that there is even a slim chance of a three-cornered fight, with another SFL official, who declined to be named, having mulled over a run and approached potential slate members late last year.

When contacted by ST, he said his interest had cooled but he refused to rule out the possibility of running.

But it is not just the amateur clubs who are dissatisfied.

One official at an SPL club, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: ''Clubs were not consulted on a lot of decisions, for example the number of rounds of fixtures (for the 2021 season). When the announcement was made, it was news to us officials and players.''

He said such decisions affect clubs' financial planning, for example, through the length of contracts offered to players.

However, Tampines Rovers chairman Desmond Ong said he felt the level of communication between the FAS and SPL club during last season, which was disrupted by Covid-19, had improved.

He also said that the FAS secretariat ''were fantastic and worked incredibly hard'' to make sure the competition returned before the end of the year.

DIVISIONS WITHIN COUNCIL

There is also frustration among some FAS council members at being excluded from key decisions.

One of these was the 2019 nomination of former general secretary Winston Lee for the AFC executive committee election. He was among four arrested as part of the investigations into alleged misuse of funds in football clubs, prior to the 2017 FAS election.

In an interview with ST then, Lim had pointed to the FAS constitution and said the responsibility was down to its exco and not its council, which is made up of the exco and nine other members.

Council member Yakob Hashim said he is so fed up that he will not seek re-election at the upcoming polls. The 60-year-old former national goalkeeper had run on Lim's team as one of six individual council members in 2017.

''I've seen for myself what has gone on over the last four years, and I've had enough,'' he said, adding that council members outside the exco did not have a say in the appointment of key technical staff in recent years.

''What's the point of being a council member if you're not heard? In that case just have the exco, not a (15-person) council. If you want me there just to be a puppet, I'd rather not.''

Multiple sources also confirmed to ST that a member of the current exco considered a shot at the top job, even going so far as to suss out members for a potential slate. But he later decided against it.

CALL FOR RENEWAL IN EXCO

One SPL official said he would grade the FAS council's past four years as a five out of 10 ''at best'' and said a culture change is needed in the organisation, with a more consultative approach required.

''For too long we have just accepted that you can just not involve (others) in decision-making,'' he said. ''The demands have changed and the (FAS leadership) need to realise that.''

Yakob added that he felt Lim was not to blame, calling him a ''good man'' and also cited his standing in world governing body Fifa - Lim has served on its disciplinary committee since 2013 - as factors which make him fit to lead the FAS.

''But some people around him are the issue,'' said Yakob.

Salman agreed, adding: ''They need to refresh the team (exco) and bring in people who really care about football and are willing to do all they can to improve things.''

Former national defender R. Sasikumar feels the upcoming election may be a good time for older members of the exco to make way for younger officials.

''Football needs dynamic energy to go forward,'' said the 45-yearold owner of SFL side Admiralty FC.

''The cause must be the most important thing, and this also means knowing there will come a time you have to walk away and pass (the baton) on to someone else.

''If you feel the chair belongs to you forever… then it's a problem.''

But former nominated MP (NMP) Ganesh Rajaram, 53, said that for leadership renewal, credible alternatives are needed.

''To be fair to the office bearers, their hearts are in the right place,'' he said, noting that serving on the FAS council is a voluntary role and that each member juggles a day job.

''It's natural to seek renewal and progression, at least just to have a bit more energy (in the team), and maybe get people with a bit of a different vision and mindset. Are there these people out there? I don't know, but I hope there are.''

WHAT NEXT?

The potential challenges to Lim and unhappiness within the fraternity come as Singapore football begins work on an ambitious goal to qualify for the 2034 World Cup.

Lim said on Tuesday that the FAS has been engaging stakeholders and a blueprint would be announced soon.

Rajaram said he felt that the state of football today compared to 2017, is ''not much better, and pretty flat''.

The general manager (Asia) of media company Fremantle International served as an NMP from 2016 to 2018 and raised issues pertaining to Singapore football several times in Parliament.

While he is cognisant of the fact that Covid-19 has disrupted a third of the FAS council's term and its plans, he added that he was disheartened by there being little sign youth development is on the up.

''Like most football fans, we just want to see standards elevated,'' he said. ''We want Singapore to go to the SEA Games and not just settle trying to play for bronze… and I can't see that optimism (ahead).''

Stags chief Ong noted that being in the hot seat is a thankless task. The FAS remains the biggest national sports association here and receives the most in government grants by far - a total of more than $60 million over the last three years.

''I don't envy whoever is going to be in charge (after April 28),'' said the lawyer.

''Singapore football… comes with incredible amounts of scrutiny regarding every decision that is made.''

Like the iconic stand-off scene in spaghetti Western The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, it appears everyone is watching to see who will make the first move.

A gunfight may yet be avoided but if one does ensue, Singapore football can only hope that once the smoke clears and the dust settles, the people still standing are the right ones for the sport.