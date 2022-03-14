Chew, Poh are smash hits

Buoyed by the cheers from the home crowd at the OCBC Arena, Singaporean paddlers Clarence Chew and Ethan Poh produced a show to remember for local fans yesterday, as the men's doubles pair upset world No. 7 Ovidiu Ionescu and Alvaro Robles to advance to the quarter-finals of the Singapore Smash.

Chew and Poh, ranked 128th in the world, beat the 2019 World Championships silver medallists - from Romania and Spain respectively - 11-3, 11-9, 13-11 to claim their biggest scalps.

Poh, 23, said: "Before the game, we knew they were tough opponents, but we went in with the mentality that we had nothing to lose. We are on home ground as well and wanted to give Singaporeans a good show and it worked out well in the end."

And the crowd certainly got behind them, cheering and applauding each winning point.

Silver medallists at the 2017 SEA Games, the Singaporeans got off to a strong start when they won the first game convincingly, but needed to dig deep in the next two games as their opponents turned up the heat.

Chew said: "For us to play in the Singapore Smash with all these really good players is a good experience, so we really just take each match, enjoy ourselves and put in a good performance."

They will face either China's Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong or Portugal's Joao Monteiro and Tiago Apolonia in the next stage.

Teammate Goi Rui Xuan was hoping to repeat her giant-slaying act from last Friday, when she beat Chinese Taipei's 60th-ranked Cheng Hsien-tzu in the women's singles round of 64. But the world No. 180 succumbed 3-0 (11-4, 11-2, 11-4) to Japan's world No. 6 Hina Hayata.

"She was definitely a much stronger player as compared to me, you can feel that she's controlling the whole game," said the 21-year-old Singaporean.

"It's my first time playing one of the top players so for me, the feeling that I get is very different from when I normally train, so I need to work towards that direction because there are a lot of players who are at her level."

Despite the loss, there were lessons aplenty, as Goi added: "My past few WTT matches weren't so good, so this competition really motivates me and shows me that I have the ability to do it."