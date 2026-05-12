Cheval Pegasus and Pacific Power fired up

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From trainer Jason Ong’s yard, they could be his aces at the May 17 Sungai Besi meeting

Trainer Jason Ong will saddle 11 runners at Sungai Besi on May 17.

May 12 Kuala Lumpur trackwork



By his lofty standards, Jason Ong should be higher up in the chase for training honours.

But, even with his race-to-race double from Silver Dragon and The Wild Goal on May 10 which hoisted him to 20 winners for the season, the two-time Singapore champion trainer and reigning Malaysia champion trainer still sits in fifth spot – nine wins behind the leader Johnny Lim Boon Thong.

But we are only into the fifth month of the season and some of the big guns are still holstered.

Ong has entered a modest string of 11 horses for the 11 races at the Selangor Turf Club on May 17.

Among them, racegoers should look closely at Cheval Pegasus and Pacific Power.

On the morning of May 12 and on a training track which was rated “good”, they came away looking like winners.

Sent out together, the pair were like Siamese twins when running the 600m in 37.5sec.

They look to be in sizzling form and should hold their own in their respective races on May 17.

Cheval Pegasus, who will contest the Supreme C sprint (1,400m), gets into the action on the back of a smack-up fourth to Mega Ace on April 25.

Ridden by Uzair Sharudin, the Flying Artie four-year-old had a rough run in that Class 3 race run over the 1,020m trip. But he still managed to finish 2¼ lengths behind the winner.

The Australian-bred, who began his racing career in Singapore but won only when he switched base to Kuala Lumpur, has clocked seven wins over 1,150m to 1,300m.

He should appreciate the extra distance in his upcoming assignment.

Pacific Power has been winless in eight Malaysian starts, but he is getting there.

Sparingly raced by his Singaporean handler, the son of War Decree has had just one start in the current season on Jan 25.

That day, with Jerlyn Seow Poh Hui in the saddle, he carried moderate support, but his chances were ruined when he was inconvenienced near the 800m mark in the Class 5A contest (1,020m).

Ong has him down to contest the Open Maiden event (1,200m) in his ninth start.

Like Cheval Pegasus, the three-year-old gelding will enjoy tackling the slightly longer trip on May 17.

Another pairing who impressed on the training track was the Jason Lim-trained pair of Cool Sixty-One and Show All Sixty-One.

Lim sent them off together and they matched strides all the way to run the 600m in a flashy 37.6sec.

Oscar Chavez was astride Cool Sixty-One while Benny Woodworth was in the pilot’s seat on Show All Sixty-One.

Lim will be represented by just six runners at the upcoming Sungai Besi meeting and the Singaporean conditioner will be hoping one of his two “Sixty-Ones” brings home the bacon.

Show All Sixty-One looks the better of the pair.

Although a rising eight-year-old now, the son of Rubick can still raise a rousing gallop and racegoers will remember that he won his last two starts with loads of authority – and with petrol still in the tank.

Cool Sixty-One, also another seven-year-old galloper, proved age is not an issue. He put together two wins in Class 4 races in the early part of the season, before a second and a third at two of his last three starts.

At his last start in a Class 4A contest (1,020m) on April 26, Cool Sixty-One was sent off as the top pick.

The Vespa gelding had his backers off their seats and cheering him on as he battled with Ironstorm over the final furlong.

But Cool Sixty-One proved difficult to ride over the concluding stages and, even under Chavez’s urging, he could not get the better of the eventual winner who won by a head.

To date, the handsome grey has won seven races for Lim and the AJ’S Racing Stable.

An eighth victory would be super “cool”.

brian@sph.com.sg