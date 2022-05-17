Cheval Blanc swims home the fastest

On a day when gloomy skies and battering rain engulfed Kranji in an eerie landscape that somehow harked back to the days of night racing, a horse by the name of Cheval Blanc emerged like a shining light through the darkness on Saturday.

Cheval Blanc, which means white horse in French, is raced by Team Cheval Stable's Eric Koh, owner of the Cheval Cafe Bar Bistro located near the racecourse, among his other businesses.

Aptly, the ghostly grey Irish-bred seven-year-old by Red Jazz was ridden by his French jockey, Marc Lerner.

But neither Lerner nor trainer Stephen Gray could know for sure before the race whether the former Yulong Stable-owned galloper (when known as Yulong Jazz) had webbed feet for hooves.

The sudden deterioration of the weather before the $50,000 Class 4 race over the Polytrack mile turned the all-weather track into a wading pool.

But all 11 horses seemed to be having a splashing good time.

The lamplighter, Captain Singapore (Saifudin Ismail), led the field into the last stretch.

But the better "swimmers" were setting sail for home from behind.

Last-start winner Tigarous (Wong Chin Chuen) and Chivalric Knight (Manoel Nunes) loomed as the first challengers.

Axel (Jerlyn Seow) joined the fray after racing in the rear.

But Cheval Blanc, who at the 600m mark did not seem to be acting in the "skating" ground, suddenly found another gear under Lerner's urgings.