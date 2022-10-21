Chess: Hans Niemann files US$100m defamation lawsuit against Magnus Carlsen, Chess.com

NEW YORK - Hans Niemann, the teenage American grandmaster at the centre of an alleged cheating scandal, sued world champion Magnus Carlsen, online platform Chess.com and others for slander and libel on Thursday and is seeking at least US$100 million (S$143 million) in damages.

The lawsuit, filed at a US District Court in Missouri, also lists Carlsen’s online chess platform Play Magnus, Chess.com executive Danny Rensch and American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura as defendants.

In his complaint, Niemann, 19, said the 31-year-old Carlsen, the five-time reigning world champion, Rensch and Nakamura have inflicted “devastating damages” on his reputation and career by “egregiously defaming him”.

It accuses them of “unlawfully colluding to blacklist him from the profession to which he has dedicated his life”.

“Since the age of 16, Niemann’s sole means of supporting himself has been from the money he makes teaching chess and participating in chess tournaments,” the lawsuit said.

After Niemann “soundly defeated” Carlsen at the Sinquefield Cup tournament in Missouri on Sept 4, the Norwegian “viciously and maliciously retaliated against Niemann by falsely accusing Niemann, without any evidence, of somehow cheating during their in-person game,” it said.

Chess.com, the lawsuit said, “banned Niemann from its website and all of its future events, to lend credence to Carlsen’s unsubstantiated and defamatory accusations of cheating”.

Carlsen’s surprise defeat by Niemann and his subsequent withdrawal from the Sinquefield Cup in St Louis, Missouri in September sparked a furore of comments and allegations, including from Nakamura, that the American had cheated.

Weeks after the Sinquefield Cup, the Norwegian resigned after just one move against Niemann in an online tournament and said later in September he believed the American had “cheated more - and more recently - than he has publicly admitted”.

In a statement on Thursday, lawyers for Chess.com said there was no merit to Niemann’s allegations and that the company was saddened by his decision to take legal action.

“Hans confessed publicly to cheating online in the wake of the Sinquefield Cup, and the resulting fallout is of his own making,” the statement read.

“Chess.com looks forward to setting the record straight on behalf of its team and all honest chess players.”

Representatives for Carlsen and Nakamura did not immediately respond to a request for comment.