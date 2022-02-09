Chen shows he means business

BEIJING • Nathan Chen smashed the world record held by fierce rival Yuzuru Hanyu as the "shocked" two-time reigning Olympic figure skating champion made a shaky start to leave his title defence in trouble yesterday.

Facing off for the first time at the Beijing Winter Games, Japan's Hanyu had to settle for a disappointing eighth in the short programme, with his teammates Yuma Kagiyama (108.12) and Shoma Uno (105.90) second and third.

American Chen, who scored 113.97 to comfortably beat Hanyu's previous short-programme record of 111.82, pumped his fist in delight at the end of his performance.

"I have no idea what came over me," the 22-year-old said of his reaction. "I don't generally do stuff like that but it just felt right... I was just really happy and I guess that just came out."

The score takes the three-time world champion one step closer to the only major prize that has eluded him, an Olympic gold medal.

Hanyu, who scored only 95.15 after making a mistake on his first jump, has to close a gap of almost 20 points in the free skate to be able to complete his goal of securing a third Olympic title in a row.

The 27-year-old said he thought the error might have been caused by a hole in the ice made by another skater. "Actually, I feel really shocked today," he added. "But I have one more chance in the free programme."

Chen had come close to beating the record already when he performed the same La Boheme programme for the team event, as the United States secured the silver behind the Russians, but his individual skate was even cleaner.

Dressed simply in black and white, Chen was in control as he sped around the rink, landing two quadruple jumps and a triple axel.

At the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Chen - also a gold-medal favourite then - had finished the short programme 17th after a disastrous, error-strewn display.

He is close to redemption but will not get ahead of himself ahead of the free skate tomorrow, which concludes the men's singles skating competition.

"The preparation to get here was right," Chen said. "It's mind-boggling because everything had gone right until now."

Having blundered four years ago, he empathised with Hanyu but will not write off his rival.

"Definitely does not feel great," Chen said. "But you certainly can't ever count him out. He's a two-time Olympic champion for a reason."

Earlier, Hanyu, looking every inch his nickname "Ice Prince" in a sparkling silver and blue top, took to the ice to cheers and screams from the crowd.

Hanyu inspires legions of devoted fans around the world and China is no exception, but his adoring supporters were disappointed after a rare mistake on his first jump.

He intended to land a quadruple salchow but ended up making just one rotation.

Hanyu arrived in Beijing only on Sunday but was adamant that late arrival was not to blame, and to atone for his error, he will again try to perform a quadruple axel - a jump no skater has ever landed in competition - in the free skate.

However, Uno feels that Chen is looking comfortable in the box seat, saying: "Nathan put in a perfect performance... For any athlete it would be extremely difficult, if not impossible to win over him."

