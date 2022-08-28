Chen and Yamaguchi set up final showdown

TOKYO • Japan's defending champion Akane Yamaguchi and China's Chen Yufei are both raring to go when they face each other in the final of the badminton world championships in Tokyo today.

Chen beat Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying 15-21, 21-14, 21-18 to become the first Chinese woman's singles player to reach a world final since 2014.

China has not won world gold in women's singles for 11 years and Chen said yesterday after her win that she was determined "not to crumble" under pressure.

"I want to win for the China team but the top players from all over the world are doing well in women's singles at the moment and it wouldn't be a surprise if anyone won," said the 24-year-old, who also beat Tai in last year's Tokyo Olympics final.

Yamaguchi beat South Korea's An Se-young 21-19, 21-12 to advance to the final for the second year running.

"It's not often that Japan gets to host the world championships, so I'm happy that I could play the maximum number of games here," the 25-year-old said.

In the men's draw, rising star Kunlavut Vitidsarn will be up against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the title decider. The 21-year-old Thai beat China's Zhao Junpeng 22-20, 21-6 and then watched Axelsen claim a 21-15, 21-17 win over Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen.

"I don't have pressure. I just want to play," Kunlavut said of facing the world No. 1.

The Dane added: "Luckily I haven't used that much physical energy so I'm feeling fresh."

