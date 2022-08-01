Q & A: Chelsea Edghill

Country: Guyana
Age: 25
Sport: Table tennis
Q Tell us something interesting about your country.
A We have six ethnic groups who live together.
Q What is one local food you would recommend people try?
A I would recommend the cook-up. It's a dish with beef, sometimes chicken, peas, rice and coconut milk.
Q What is one thing you like and dislike about table tennis?
A I like the training and competition. To compete against good players is always good. I dislike losing... and not being able to attend as many tournaments as I would like.
Q Who are the athletes you admire in and outside your sport?
A In table tennis, I admire Ding Ning from China. She's amazing and did a lot for the sport. Outside table tennis, I like Serena Williams.
Q Other than your equipment, what is one thing you must bring for overseas competitions?
A My headphones. Currently, I'm listening to soca music. It's a genre very popular in the Caribbean.