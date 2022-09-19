Cheika rues poor 1st half as Boks win

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina coach Michael Cheika says the first half of their 36-20 loss to South Africa in the Rugby Championship was "one of the worst I remember" but vowed to keep faith with the players for their final fixture against the Springboks in Durban on Saturday.

The visitors dominated the opening 40 minutes in Buenos Aires and might have led by a greater margin than 22-6 at half-time as their incessant pressure forced Argentina to concede multiple penalties, many inside their own 22.

But the hosts roared back into contention with a much-improved display in the second half and reduced the deficit to 22-20 before two late tries for the Boks sealed their bonus-point win.

Tries from scrum half Jaden Hendrikse, centre Damian de Allende, a brace from hooker Malcolm Marx and a penalty try helped put the Boks joint top with New Zealand, with one round of matches left.

The All Blacks host Australia in Auckland in their final clash, where a bonus-point win on Saturday will likely be enough to seal the title. Argentina remain five points back in fourth behind the Wallabies (10 points) and still with a mathematical chance of winning the tournament.

Argentina paid for a high penalty count, numerous handling errors and poor discipline that saw halfbacks Santiago Carreras and Gonzalo Bertranou sin-binned in the first half. South Africa also had two players yellow carded.

"The first half is one of the worst I remember, we conceded many penalties," Cheika told reporters.

"In the second, we got into the game. It was a missed opportunity, but I will go to South Africa with these same players.

"We were able to gain contact and settle down (in the second half). I think we became strong at times and went back to the basics, to tackle hard."

While not directly criticising New Zealand referee James Doleman, Cheika questioned why his side were suddenly racking up penalties at a rate that made victory extremely difficult.

"I promised my mother not to talk about the referee any more and I can't lie to my mother," he said with a rueful smile.

"Before the last two games, we were the least penalised team (in the Rugby Championship). Against New Zealand and the world champions (South Africa) we were penalised 19 times."

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi believes their execution in attack made the difference in their back-to-back wins over Australia and Argentina, following defeats by the Wallabies and All Blacks in August.

"Nothing has changed in the way we play, it is just about executing," Kolisi said. "If we stick to the plan, we know our system will give us these opportunities to score. In the past couple of games, we have taken those chances."

