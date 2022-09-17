Cheika eyes Rugby C'ship title with Pumas

BUENOS AIRES - When Michael Cheika took over as coach of Argentina in March, he said his main aim was to build a team for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Yet ahead of Saturday's clash with South Africa in Buenos Aires, he is still dreaming of winning The Rugby Championship.

Argentina are five points behind New Zealand, who are leading the table having played a game more after a last-gasp 39-37 victory over hosts Australia on Thursday.

But in a mark of how close this season's championship has been, all four sides, who had won two and lost two of their first four games, can still win the competition.

"It is up to us to keep The Rugby Championship open and alive," said Cheika after making seven changes to his team.

The Pumas, who are bottom of the table, had defeated the All Blacks 25-18 in New Zealand last month. But Cheika's men were thrashed 53-3 in their previous meeting two weeks ago.

He insisted there will be no hangover from their hiding, though.

"When we got back to work at the start of the week, everyone had a good attitude, very positive and have concentrated on the strategy for the game," said the Australian, a former Wallabies coach.

"It will be important to impose our way of playing. South Africa are a lot different to play against than Australia and New Zealand. It will be a different dynamic."

With New Zealand hosting Australia next week, South Africa scrum-half Faf de Klerk knows that realistically, his side will need to win their final two matches against Argentina to have any chance of finishing top.

"All the teams are aware of how close the log is in the competition, so we know that we probably need to get five points in (each of) our next two matches," he said.

"If we play to our potential, hopefully we can achieve that this weekend, and then we will have to see next week exactly what we need to do in Durban."

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber named an unchanged line-up following their bonus-point 24-8 win in Australia two weeks ago.

Argentina have won only three of their 32 matches against South Africa, the last of those coming in 2018. They have had four successive defeats since.

