Cheerfuljet revved up for take-off

RACE 1 (1,650M)

2 Remarkable returns to Class 4. He was racing well near the bottom of Class 3 but, even despite the weight, he should find this grade far more to his liking.

1 King's Man has run well for second twice over this course and distance from two starts this season. He must be rated highly again.

8 Grand Harbour is always a chance in these spots if he can get out and lead.

6 Lotus Breeze tends to find the 1,200m more to his liking. Place chance.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

2 Jumbo Bus drops to Class 5 for the first time. He's shown glimpses of talent and, with the right run in transit, he can figure in his first run in the cellar grade.

5 Wonderful Tiger looked right on the cusp of a win before a last-start sixth. He creates interest stepping back in trip with blinkers back on.

12 Richcity Fortune has no weight and can't be dismissed.

4 Diamond Legend's only win came at Happy Valley but it's worth seeing what he does back to 1,200m at Sha Tin.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

8 Craig's Star makes his debut. The three-year-old has trialled well and should be ready to figure in his initial outing.

4 Hainan Star was simply no match for Griffin Trophy winner Perfect Match in his last two starts. The 1,200m, the distance he finished close, looks ideal.

5 Blooming Spirit is a first Hong Kong runner for Spirit Of Boom, a young stallion creating waves in Queensland. He has trialled well enough and he's not without claims.

1 Charizard didn't do much last time out but he's another who should be suited back to 1,200m.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

10 Triumphant Light has never won from 21 course-and-distance starts but he has put together some nice performances over the Sha Tin 1,200m. He should press forward from the outside gate and, with even luck, he'll be right in the mix.

7 Royal Prerogative has run well without winning in three starts this season. He should be around the mark yet again.

3 Natural Flare disappointed last start but had been finding form nicely before that. He's not the roughest.

5 Rockage didn't show much in Class 4 but should relish the extra 200m.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

2 Happy Victory has had a rocky road to make it to the races in Hong Kong, with a number of leg issues that have hampered his progress since his arrival in October 2017. He's a day-by-day proposition, but has trialled nicely and his New Zealand form - two wins from three starts when named Not Usual Trip - suggests that he is capable of finding his feet quickly, now he's back to the races.

12 Diamond Dragon is always a chance over this course and distance. He has trialled impressively since his last run, too.

8 Reel Bizzy is still a two-year-old, albeit a late-season juvenile. He creates interest in his first Hong Kong outing.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

3 Ruletheroost was clearly immature when stepping out in two griffin races earlier this year, finishing third to both Romantic Bonanza and Speed Vision over 1,200m. The 1,400m is ideal now.

2 Victory Power continues to race well without winning. It's not going to be an easy task from the outside draw but the claim of Victor Wong may prove handy.

1 Look Eras probably finds this trip a little bit of a stretch, but he can win if things go his way.

7 I Do will want even further in time but 1,400m now looks a nice progression.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

4 Fabulous Eight ran on nicely on debut two weeks ago. He has drawn even more favourably and should be finding the line nicely in the concluding stages once more.

6 Dancing Fighter, a well-bred galloper by super sire Zoustar out of the Group 1-placed mare Permaiscuous, has trialled strongly and looks a factor on debut under Zac Purton.

1 Multimillion ran a nice race last time out, finishing not too far off Glenealy Generals. The draw and the weight are concerns but he's a chance.

5 Travel Datuk is going to win one of these days. He's worth including.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

9 Tianchi Monster should enjoy 2,000m and looks a major player with even luck, especially given he maps ideally in this spot.

2 Harmony Hero steps up to 2,000m for the first time here. He's a horse that should handle this trip, but there's no doubt he's failed to live up to his early promise. This race should confirm whether his Derby aspirations can live on or whether they should be shelved.

1 Grand Chancellor won a similar race in March. He can't be ignored back in this grade with a good draw.

14 Sangria can get into the money with his light weight.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

1 Cheerfuljet returns into extended-band Class 3 company for this. It's a critical drop in grade and could allow him to find his first win this season.

2 Raging Blitzkrieg couldn't have been more impressive winning at the all-dirt meeting 10 days ago. He gets very similar conditions in this spot.

5 People's Knight generally needs a mile on dirt but, back against this group, he's a player without question.

7 Team Fortune didn't have the best of luck and couldn't get into contention behind Raging Blitzkrieg last start. He can bounce back with a good run.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

13 Glorious Spectrum had absolutely no luck fresh and his effort to get as close as he did was really quite something. He needs to run to that same level on turf now, but he was well-exposed on turf in Italy and the step up to 1,400m should be ideal. With no weight, he's the one to beat.

5 Superich has been beaten by circumstances in his last two starts, still running on very nicely indeed. He's going to be playing a leading role in this spot. It just depends if he can get there in time.

9 Mr So And So is heading in the right direction and isn't without a chance with a lighter weight here.

4 Fast Most Furious can run on strongly late.