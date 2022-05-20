Chavez suspended 3 months

Jockey Oscar Chavez has been suspended for three months for failing to ride to the stewards' satisfaction on newcomer Sousui, who finished third in Race 2 last Saturday.

After taking evidence from Chavez, trainer Hideyuki Takaoka and his assistant, H. Ryohei, yesterday, the stewards' specifics of the charge were:

That approaching and passing the 900m mark, after initially being crowded slightly to the inside by Dixit Dominus, Chavez continued to unnecessarily restrain his mount. This resulted in that gelding losing ground; and

That he failed to ride with sufficient vigour and determination in the home straight.

Chavez pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After taking further submissions from all parties, the stewards withdrew Particular 1 of the charge, but sustained the charge based on Particular 2.

As he is riding tomorrow, Chavez's suspension will start from Sunday to Aug 21. He was advised of his right of appeal.

