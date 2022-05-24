Chavez granted stay of execution

Jockey Oscar Chavez, who was suspended for three months over his handling of the third-placed Sousui on May 14, can continue to ride after being granted a stay of execution.

Last Friday, the Panama-born Singaporean exercised his right of appeal against the decision of the stewards and the penalty imposed on him.

After giving consideration to the matter last Saturday, his application for a stay of sentence was granted by the stewards.

During the inquiry into his handling of Sousui in Race 2 on May 14, the stewards charged Chavez for failing to ride to their satisfaction.

The specifics of the charge:

That approaching and passing the 900m mark, after initially being crowded slightly to the inside by Dixit Dominus, he did continue to unnecessarily restrain his mount. This resulted in that gelding losing ground;

That he failed to ride with sufficient vigour and determination in the homestraight.

Chavez pleaded not guilty to the charge. After taking further submissions from all parties, the stewards elected to withdraw Particular 1 of the charge, but sustained the charge based on Particular 2.