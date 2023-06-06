Charting the history of Singapore Turf Club: From 1842 to the home stretch

The Singapore Turf Club will close its doors in October 2024, marking the end of horse racing here after over 180 years.

Its home at Kranji will be handed back to the government by 2027 for redevelopment.

The Straits Times charts the milestones of the club and horse racing in Singapore over the years.

Oct 4, 1842

The Singapore Turf Club was founded as the Singapore Sporting Club by Scottish merchant William Henry Macleod Read and a group of horse racing enthusiasts. It was then located at Farrer Park.