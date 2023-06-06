Charting the history of Singapore Turf Club: From 1842 to the home stretch

The Singapore Turf Club will close its doors in October 2024, marking the end of horse racing here after over 180 years.
Its home at Kranji will be handed back to the government by 2027 for redevelopment.
The Straits Times charts the milestones of the club and horse racing in Singapore over the years.
Oct 4, 1842
The Singapore Turf Club was founded as the Singapore Sporting Club by Scottish merchant William Henry Macleod Read and a group of horse racing enthusiasts. It was then located at Farrer Park.
Feb 23 & 25, 1843
The first race was held to mark the 24th anniversary of Singapore’s founding by Sir Stamford Raffles and was watched by over 300 spectators. The inaugural Singapore Cup race offered prize money of $150. The race day was declared a national holiday.
1924
Singapore Sporting Club changed its name to Singapore Turf Club. The first Singapore Gold Cup was held in the same year.
1933
To cater to growing racing interest, the club sold its Serangoon Road Racecourse to the Singapore Improvement Trust for $1.5 million and used $850,000 to purchase 98-hectares of the Bukit Timah Rubber Estate for a new site. More than $3 million went into building the Bukit Timah Racecourse, which was officially opened by Sir Cecil Clementi, the Governor of Singapore, on April 15 at a ceremony attended by 5,000 members and guests.
Feb 20, 1972
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Anne visited the club for the Queen Elizabeth II Cup during her state visit. A 26,000-strong crowd showed up to see the royals.
1981
History was made when female jockeys Irene Pateman and Paula Wagg from Australia became the first two women granted local permits to ride.
Jan 1, 1988
The Singapore Totalisator Board was formed and it appointed the Bukit Turf Club to take over racing and 4D operations from the Singapore Turf Club.
January 1989
Singapore was put on the world racing map when Colonial Chief won the Second Hong Kong Invitation Cup at Sha Tin. Colonial Chief was also the first horse to top more than $1 million in prize money.
Aug 11, 1991
Tuneful Melody created history as the first local-bred horse to win a major feature race, the $250,000 Raffles Cup.
June 1, 1994
Bukit Turf Club was named Singapore Turf Club once again to give Singapore more prominence on the world racing map.
Aug 22, 1995
Rock star Rod Stewart’s first concert in Singapore was held at the club with a turnout of 8,000.
Aug 7, 1999
After five years of construction, the $500 million 124ha Kranji Racecourse opened. The five-storey grandstand could seat 30,000 spectators and the stables had air-conditioned rooms, swimming pools, exercise tracks and a veterinary hospital, as well as over 1,000 stalls.
Sept 25, 1999
The first of the live races hosted at the Kranji Racecourse was the $350,000 Singapore Cup.
March 4, 2000
Then President S R Nathan officiated the opening of the Kranji Racecourse and a 30,000-strong crowd witnessed the inaugural $3 million Singapore Airlines International Cup. It was Singapore’s biggest horse racing event and the world’s seventh richest horse race. It featured top horses and jockeys from France, Hong Kong, Italy, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.
June 11, 2001
The $3 million Singapore Airlines International Cup was granted Group One status, the highest recognition accorded by the International Cataloguing Standards Committee in London to any thoroughbred race.
Aug 18, 2010
The Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre hosted the 2010 Youth Olympic Games’ equestrian show jumping event.
March 26, 2011
Local equine celebrity Rocket Man became the first and only local horse to win the International Group 1 race at the Dubai Golden Shaheen.
Nov 8, 2014
The $2 million KF1 Karting Circuit, Singapore’s first international standard permanent karting facility, was launched. It featured a 960m-long dual directional circuit, the only one of its kind in the world, designed by world-renowned Formula One track architect, Herman Tilke.
Jan 7, 2019
Singapore Pools took over all horse betting operations from Singapore Turf Club, while the latter focused on horse racing.
2020
Covid-19 hit and the club suspended all local race meetings from the circuit breaker, which began on April 7. During the pandemic, community recovery facilities for foreign workers were built at the racecourse.
July 2020
Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said that the Singapore Tourism Board and Tote Board were exploring concepts for the redevelopment of the facility as a leisure destination. The redevelopment was to complement the nature attractions in the Mandai area such as the Sungei Buloh nature park.
June 5, 2023
The government announced that the club would close by 2027 for redevelopment, with the last race – the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup – to be held on Oct 5, 2024.