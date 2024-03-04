Charlton lowers 60m hurdles world record again at world indoors

GLASGOW - Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas is again the sole owner of the women's indoor 60-metre hurdles world record after the 28-year-old blazed to a time of 7.65 seconds at the world indoor championships on Sunday.

She beat the previous mark of 7.67 she shared with American Tia Jones.

Charlton broke a record that had stood for 16 years when she won the Millrose Games on Feb. 11, before Jones equalled it at the U.S. championships six days later. Jones did not compete this week in Glasgow due to injury.

Cyrena Samba-Mayela of France ran 7.74 for silver, while Poland's Pia Skrzyszowska won bronze in 7.79. REUTERS