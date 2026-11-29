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Guest of honour Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi (left) and national tennis player Shaheed Alam (centre) guiding participants from the Singapore Association for the Deaf.

SINGAPORE – It was love-all and advantage to the Singapore Association for the Deaf (SADeaf) as national tennis player Shaheed Alam’s charity event raised around $47,000 and raised awareness for the local deaf, deaf-blind and hard-of-hearing communities.

On Nov 29, the 28-year-old’s ADVANTAGE: SIGN charity tennis event was held at Winchester Tennis Arena as part of Project Love-All, a community initiative he founded to use the sport as a platform to bring people together and give back to those in need.

He said: “In tennis, an advantage brings a player one point closer to winning the game after deuce. Project Love-All’s ADVANTAGE: SIGN represents something bigger – giving sign language the advantage by encouraging greater awareness and breaking down communication barriers.

“Through this initiative, Project Love-All hopes to inspire young participants to look beyond differences and recognise that kindness, understanding and connection extend far beyond the tennis court.”

The event brought together children aged 10 and below, their families and members of the community through an Under-10 doubles competition and a One-Point Slam challenge.

With guest of honour Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Education and Ministry of National Development, in attendance, kids from SADeaf participated in light tennis activities, while participants also had the opportunity to learn Singapore Sign Language and have a better understanding of the deaf community through SADeaf’s awareness activities.

Dr Syed Harun also serves as a member of the inter-ministry Taskforce on Assurance for Families with Persons with Disabilities.

Shaheed said: “Tennis has been a huge part of my life, and Project Love-All has given me the opportunity to use the sport to give back in a meaningful way.

“This year, we want to do more than just raise funds. We hope to encourage children to understand and embrace differences from a young age and show that something as simple as learning a few signs can go a long way in bringing people together.”

Those who wish to donate to the cause can visit giving.sg.

In 2020, the inaugural Project Love-All drive raised $7,500, providing meals for 880 migrant workers during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In 2025, its Serving Our Heroes event raised over $25,000 for ItsRainingRaincoats, a charity for migrant workers’ welfare, in support of the well-being and community integration of migrant workers in Singapore.