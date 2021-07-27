Chaotic start to men's triathlon

TOKYO • The men's Olympic triathlon suffered a rare and embarrassing false start yesterday as half the field dived in while the others were blocked by a media boat, leading to frantic action by a mini-flotilla of boats and jet skis to haul back swimmers.

Fifty-six men lined up on a pontoon in Tokyo Bay for the 6.30am start but as the starter sent them away for the opening 1.5km swim leg, about one-third found their way blocked by a camera boat.

Those still on the pontoon watched as a mini-flotilla headed for those who had dived in, half of them still ploughing on despite the alert horn sounding repeatedly.

Eventually two jet skis combined to stop the leaders, who returned slowly to the start having undergone a more vigorous 200m warm-up than they had expected.

After declaring an "invalid start" with no blame attached to any competitors, the race got under way safely around 10 minutes later.

Race winner Kristian Blummenfelt said the chaos had not been a major problem. "I saw the boat and found it quite strange," said the Norwegian, who crossed the line in 1hr 45min 4sec.

"When I dived in, I thought it would most likely be pulled back so I just kept to the left and went steady and tried to look at it as a positive, an extra warm-up."

Briton Alex Yee was second, 11 seconds behind, and Hayden Wilde of New Zealand took the bronze in 1:45:24.

It was the first time there had been a false start since triathlon made its Olympic debut in Sydney in 2000.

"I thought, 'I've had a blinder of a start here', then realised that it was because hardly anyone else was around me and I felt pretty gutted," said Wilde.

"But then I tried to make a positive out of it - it was actually good to stretch the arms a bit after hanging around for a bit for 25 minutes before the start."

Not everyone was happy with the mix-up. Australian Jake Birtwhistle was kicked during the initial melee and suffered a broken nose, but he still finished 16th.

"It was one of the roughest swims I have been in," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It was a foot, it could have been in the false start, so it was all for nothing as well."

Teammate Aaron Royle, who finished 26th, said: "I just had to laugh to myself as I swam back to the pontoon, to think of all the races for that to happen, it had to be the Olympics.

"I thought, 'Well, they're not going to start the race because the boat is literally there,' and next minute... There was no communication between the starter and whoever was on the pontoon."

A statement from World Triathlon did not shed a great deal of light on how the mess came about. "At the start, some of the athletes were blocked by an Olympic Broadcast Services boat and as a result, we had to start again the race due to an invalid start."

There were more issues for Tokyo 2020 organisers to deal with as fans gathered along the triathlon route in defiance of staff carrying signs that read, "To prevent the spread of infection, we ask that you refrain from spectating roadside".

"The risk of getting infected is extremely low, almost equal to zero," said Masao Kitada, a 35-year-old finance worker standing at the roadside. "The Tokyo Games are very special, so I can't miss this chance."

Hisashi Onitsuka, 61, who worked in insurance, had a ticket to the triathlon prior to the ban on spectators. "I got a day off and came here to see if I could catch a glimpse," he said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE