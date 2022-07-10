Change comes in the sweep of a racket

The kid from Tunisia whose dreams were once laughed at held the arm of the 34-year-old German parent of two. It was Thursday at Wimbledon, the match was done, the smiles were wide, the stories about them were many. Sisterhood and motherhood. Pals and pioneers. Competitiveness and sportsmanship.

Usually the defeated player returns to her chair to pack her dreams and the victor inhales the cheers. But Ons Jabeur, 27, grabbed Tatjana Maria's arm, took her onto court with her and pointed at her. Maybe she was directing attention to the sign on Maria's shirt which encapsulated what these women had done.