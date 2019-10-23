Chan in rematch with Wang in S'pore

After pipping China's Wang Zewei to the men's 10m platform gold at last month's Asian Diving Cup, Jonathan Chan is looking forward to a rematch.

The duo will be among more than 60 competitors from 14 countries at the Fina Diving Grand Prix Singapore 2019 presented by 100Plus from Nov 22 to 24.

The top divers will include:

• Tai Xiaohu, China's 2015 world 10m synchronised mixed champion

• His compatriot Huang Xiaohui, 2014 Asian Games women's 10m platform silver medallist

• Reigning Commonwealth Games women's 10m platform champion Melissa Wu of Australia.

Austria, France, Switzerland and Puerto Rico will be participating in the Singapore leg for the first time.

In Kuala Lumpur, Chan's score of 407.90, versus Wang's 393.45, was enough for the top spot that secured his place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

It was a historic feat for the 22-year-old, who became the Republic's first diver to qualify for the Summer Games.

He said: "I am definitely relishing the opportunity to compete once again with Wang, and to pit myself against other world-class divers.

"Win or lose, it will be another learning experience for me as I prepare for the Olympics next year."

He will be joined by teammates and twins Mark and Timothy Lee at the OCBC Aquatic Centre event.

William Lee, Singapore Swimming Association's vice-president for diving, said: "We are thrilled to welcome a record number of world-class divers from around the globe. It is also a very exciting time for our local fans to come and cheer for Jonathan Chan."

• Tickets available at sportshub.com.sg/finadiving